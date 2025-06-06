Nearly 200-year-old condom ‘in mint condition’ displayed at museum in Netherlands

Nearly 200-year-old condom ‘in mint condition’ exhibited at Amsterdam museum

An almost 200-year-old condom ‘in mint condition’ has just gone on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

Believed to be made from a sheep’s appendix, the rare find comes adorned with an explicit illustration of a nun and three clergymen.

The artefact dates back to 1830 and was acquired by the museum at an auction last year.

It now features in an exhibition on 19th-century prostitution and sexuality, which also includes prints, drawings, and photographs.

Item has never been used

Rijksmuseum curator Joyce Zelen told the BBC that she and her colleague burst into laughter when they first spotted the item at the auction.

“No one else noticed it,” Ms Zelen said. “We were the only ones who placed a bid.”

After the museum secured the piece, it was examined under UV light to confirm its authenticity and virginity.

“It’s in mint condition, it has never been used,” added Ms Zelen.

Since the provocative piece went on display on 3 June, crowds have reportedly been flocking to the museum, drawn by curiosity and perhaps a touch of disbelief.

“The response has been amazing,” she said.

Believed to be ‘luxury souvenir’ from upscale brothel in France

Ms Zelen explained that the condom is thought to have been a “luxury souvenir” from an upscale brothel in France.

It is believed that there is only one or two such pieces known to exist today.

The museum described the item as one that captures both the playful and perilous aspects of sexual health in an era when sexual pleasure often came with unwanted consequences — such as syphilis.

What really grabs attention, however, is the erotic artwork printed on the condom itself.

A nun sits in front of three clergymen with her dress lifted and legs apart, pointing her finger at the men. In turn, the clergymen are shown lifting their habits.

Adding to the satire, the condom bears the phrase “Voilà mon choix” — French for “This is my choice”.

Printed condom joins museum’s artwork collection

According to the museum, the illustration is a cheeky parody of both religious celibacy and the Judgement of Paris from Greek mythology, in which the Trojan prince Paris had to determine the most beautiful among the goddesses Aphrodite, Hera and Athena.

The Rijksmuseum said that while their Print Room collection boasts around 750,000 items — including prints, drawings, and photos — this is the first known example of a print on a condom.

“As far as we can tell, we’re the only art museum with a printed condom,” Ms Zelen added.

She said the museum is open to loaning the artefact to other institutions, but warned that the item is incredibly fragile and must be handled with utmost care.

The unique piece will remain on display until the end of November.

