Singapore Confirms 39 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 39 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (23 Apr).

36 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Of these, 16 are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs), while 6 are foreign domestic workers.

There are also 3 local cases, comprising 2 in the community and 1 from a workers’ dormitory.

This is the highest number we’ve seen in almost a week, with the last record being 39 cases in a day too, on 17 Apr.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,943.

3 active clusters with 11 cases in total

With Singapore recording community cases almost every other day, contact tracing has revealed links between them, thus surfacing several clusters.

As of 22 Apr, there are 3 active clusters with 11 cases in total.

While the re-emergence of infection clusters may be worrying for some, perhaps the silver lining is that MOH is able to trace the linked cases quickly and contain any potential infections early.

This way, the risk of widespread transmission in the larger community is effectively lowered.

Recovered workers in dorms to undergo routine testing

Another development that has raised concerns is the multiple new cases at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory.

Since tests found that some workers may have been infected before, MOH is monitoring closely for possible risks of reinfection.

Should the threat be significant, they may consider administering additional vaccine shots to bolster protection against the virus.

In the meantime, Covid-19 testing will be ramped up, with recovered workers who have passed their 270-day milestone set to undergo routine tests from 29 Apr.

This will apply to employees in the Construction, Marine & Process sectors as well.

Hope situation is under control

Seeing these statistics after months of good progress may unsettle some who’ve been optimistic for further improvement.

Be that as it may, we trust that the authorities will figure out the best steps forward for the sake of the nation’s health and safety.

