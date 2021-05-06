Studies Show 3rd Moderna Booster Shot May Increase Immunity Against Covid-19

With talks about vaccination booster shots needed in the future, more studies are underway to see if they can really help to increase immunity against Covid-19. In a press release on Wednesday (5 May), Moderna stated that a 3rd booster shot has increased antibody responses to Covid-19 in some volunteers.

This effectively means that a third dose could increase one’s immunity against certain variants of the virus.

Early trial shows higher immunity with 3rd vaccine dose

According to Reuters, the effect is presently only against Covid-19 variants from Brazil and South Africa.

Both variants are reportedly more resistant to existing vaccines, which is why these findings are so significant.

In light of the positive results, Moderna’s CEO expressed their confidence that their booster shots can protect against newer variants.

More studies are underway to measure the level of antibodies in a volunteer’s blood, so experts can identify potential protection from the virus early.

Side effects from 3rd Moderna shot similar to earlier ones

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) also reports that volunteers who received the 3rd booster shot experienced similar side effects to their previous 2.

Since studies are ongoing, the full effects of the 3rd shot could be inconclusive for now.

But Moderna promises to keep updating their vaccine in response to developments in the global pandemic.

Looking forward to a new & improved vaccine

With new Covid-19 variants now in existence, we’re glad to see that experts are constantly doing their best to get a grasp of the virus.

Hopefully, an improved version of the vaccine will keep the world protected. Although the fight against Covid-19 seems to be a never-ending one, let’s keep heart.

Vaccines aside, we should adhere to safety measures to the best of our abilities, and work towards eradicating the pandemic.

