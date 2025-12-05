Afternoon downpour on 4 Dec caused flash floods in 4 areas, PUB deploys teams to direct traffic

PUB issues flood risk warnings for nine locations during islandwide downpour

Singapore experienced a heavy downpour on Thursday (4 Dec) afternoon, prompting Singapore’s national water agency PUB to issue flood risk warnings for nine areas.

Western Singapore, in particular, was severely affected by flash floods.

This part of the island saw an intense 113.4mm of rainfall from 1.45pm to 3.25pm.

“This lies within the top 2% of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978,” wrote PUB in a Facebook post.

Record rainfall overwhelms drains, flash floods ensue

PUB issued flood risk warnings for Boon Lay, Clementi, Tanjong Pagar, and six other areas.

Four locations experienced flash floods as the downpour overwhelmed the capacity of surrounding drains and canals.

The affected locations included:

Junction of Boon Lay Way and Corporation Rd

Boon Lay Ave (between Jalan Boon Lay and Boon Lay Drive)

Pandan Road

Pesawat Drive (before Jurong Port Road)

In response to the flash floods, PUB deployed its Quick Response Teams.

They directed traffic away from flooded roads and assisted motorists caught in the floods.

Within 30 minutes, flooding subsided in all four locations, PUB confirmed.

Public encouraged to stay updated amid monsoon season

PUB reported that Western Singapore received the heaviest rainfall of 113.4mm on 4 Dec.

This figure corresponds to 36% of the country’s average monthly rainfall in December.

As the Northeast Monsoon season continues, PUB encouraged the public to stay updated on the weather through official channels.

To plan their route, the public can download the myENV mobile app or subscribe to PUB’s Flood Alerts Telegram channel.

Additionally, they can receive flood safety tips via PUB’s website.

