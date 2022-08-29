Elderly Woman Passes Away In Accident On Tiong Bahru Road, Bus Driver Arrested

80-Year-Old Woman Meets With Accident Involving Bus At Tiong Bahru Road Near Redhill MRT

An elderly woman met with a road accident involving a bus on Tiong Bahru Road on Monday (29 Aug).

The 80-year-old passed away in hospital, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The bus driver was arrested in connection with the accident.

Woman was crossing Tiong Bahru Road when accident occurred

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday (29 Aug) at about 10am.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased was crossing Tiong Bahru Road when she was hit by a private bus.

Judging from photos of the accident, it took place right in front of a bus stop that’s next to the MRT train tracks.

The location is also one stop away from Redhill MRT station.

Woman passed away after being sent to SGH

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted, and their paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman, who was lying on the road.

She was then taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) while unconscious, the police told ST.

Sadly, she passed away from her injuries in hospital.

Male bus driver arrested

A 49-year-old man, who was driving the private bus that hit the woman, was arrested.

He’s currently under investigation for careless driving causing death, the police said.

The bus is operated by private transport company Sin U Lian, according to ST.

Elderly people at greater risk of road accidents

Sad to say, elderly people are at a greater risk of road accidents as their reflexes may not be quick enough to help them avoid danger.

In June, a 61-year-old woman passed away after being hit by several vehicles, including a Tower Transit bus and a Trans-Cab taxi, in Ang Mo Kio.