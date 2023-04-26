Beach Road Braised Duck Stall Giving Away Duck Bags With Minimum Spend, Inspired By Texas Chicken

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Beach Road Braised Duck Stall Holds Duck Bag Giveaway From 30 Apr

Inspired by the recent Texas Chicken chicken bag giveaway, a local braised duck stall is doing the same — with duck bags.

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck at Golden Mile Food Centre will be gifting some super adorable carriers in the shape of a fluffy duck to customers who spend at least S$21.90 at the stall.

Starting from Sunday (30 Apr), only a limited number of duck bags will be available for redemption.

Inspired by Texas Chicken’s viral chicken bags

On 18 Apr, the owner of the stall took to their official Facebook page to tease the idea.

In this first post, the owner said that he was jumping onto the trend started by Texas Chicken’s viral chicken bag giveaway — which saw a staff member cry from alleged stress due to the overwhelming demand.

He also teased followers that the duck bags he ordered would be arriving the following week.

Braised duck stall owner placed multiple orders for duck bags

On Wednesday (19 Apr), he made another post clarifying that he was not joking about the duck bag giveaway. He included a screenshot of the multiple orders he made.

The good news came on Monday (24 Apr), when the owner revealed that the duck bags had arrived. The photos of his order showed numerous duck bags littering the floor. He also added a picture of his son carrying one of the bags.

The giveaway was officially announced the following day, on Tuesday (25 Apr). Customers can redeem a free duck bag with a minimum spend of S$21.90 starting from 10am on Sunday (30 Apr).

The owner highlighted that they have limited duck bags available, and the promotion is on a first-come-first-serve basis. He also referenced the now-infamous Texas Chicken incident, jokingly saying, “Don’t make me stress and cry.”

Giveaway of duck bags only available at Beach Road outlet

In the comments, the owner clarified that this giveaway is only available at its Beach Road outlet. So make sure you don’t end up asking about it at their other outlet at Bendemeer Market in Boon Keng instead.

For those worried they might miss this round of the giveaway, the owner reassured customers that he will do a restock of the bags at some point.

If you are interested in getting your hands on some cute duck bags, here’s how you can find the stall:

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck

Address: 505 Beach Road, Golden Mile Food Centre #B1-43, Singapore 199583

Opening hours: Tues, Wed & Fri 10am-2pm, Sat & Sun 10am-1pm. Closed on Mon & Thurs.

Nearest MRT: Nicoll Highway Station

Whether you’re queuing to enjoy the food or snag a cute bag, make sure to be considerate of others around you and wait your turn while giving way to customers of other stalls nearby.

Good luck with scoring the bag and we hope that it’ll be money well spent as well as a satisfying meal.

