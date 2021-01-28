Ang Mo Kio BTO By Insight.Out Studio Has Scandinavian Interiors With Pastel Tones

Homeowners spend hours planning the perfect aesthetic for their homes. We often bookmark Scandinavian nooks for a touch of elegance or pastel-themed interiors for a fun and youthful atmosphere—but what if we blend these highly coveted concepts?

Singapore Interior Design firm Insight.Out Studio combined Scandinavian design and dreamy pastels in this gorgeous abode.

Source

To maximise space, they customised this pool table that can double as a dining table.

Source

Just place the top cover in time for dinner, and you’ll be sitting in a farmhouse setting instead.

Source

Now let’s take a virtual tour of this Pinterest-worthy sanctuary, so you can get some design inspiration for your own space.

Ang Mo Kio BTO has a minimalist living room with sleek arch

While a spotless white envelopes much of the space, coral pink hues grace the walls of the cosy balcony. A beautiful, sleek, arch marks the entrance to it, for a touch of grandeur.

Source

Resting on a bean bag while reading a book beside a wide panoramic window with ample lighting makes for a perfectly relaxing Sunday afternoon.

Source

More storage space is always a good idea. That’s exactly why this home has light brown and white cabinets that complement the warm wall colours.

Source

As we transition to another section of the living room, you’ll find a full-sized sofa and a modern coffee table which the fam can lepak at while catching up with the latest Netflix series.

Source

The sight of the L-shaped sofa really makes us want to recline for some much-needed R&R.

Source

Dining table which doubles as a pool table

Entertaining guests in a luxurious dining room is important, but it’d be great if the space can do more.

Source

Insight.Out’s talented interior designers helped this family make the most of their space by doubling the dining table up as a pool table for ultimate entertainment.

Source

Social butterflies who frequently host friends at home will love this concept.

Kitchen opens up with bi-fold doors

An open kitchen concept is extremely popular now because it makes our homes seem larger and wider.

Source

But to be more flexible, these bi-fold doors allow homeowners to separate the space if need be. Now guests won’t know if something in the kitchen smells chao ta.

Source

Inside the kitchen, pristine white walls and wooden cabinets with a matte finish give the space a clean look.

Source

The washing machine, oven, and sink even fit snugly in a wall consisting of built-in cabinets and drawers.

Source

With everything in place like a complete puzzle, neat freaks would adore a home like this.

Ang Mo Kio BTO is a warm & cosy home

Whether you’re a social butterfly or an introvert, this Ang Mo Kio BTO combines the best of both worlds. We definitely approve of their multiple social areas for hangouts with loved ones and their cosy living room where you can enjoy a quiet afternoon.

Insight.Out Studio designers are the creative folks behind this stunning renovation, as well as this New York-style loft. You may follow them on Facebook or check out their website for additional inspiration.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Insight.Out Studio on Facebook.