3 sent to hospital, including 2 children, after 2 cars collide in Ang Mo Kio

2 girls aged nine & 12 sent to KKH after 2 cars collide in Ang Mo Kio

Three people were taken to the hospital after cars collided in Ang Mo Kio.

Among the injured were two children, according to the police.

2 children & man lie on grass verge next to road

Footage of the aftermath of the accident posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed three people lying on the grass verge by the road, being attended to by paramedics.

Two of them appeared to be children, while the third person was a man.

There was also a woman sitting between the two children.

2 cars damaged after they collide in Ang Mo Kio

In the background of the video were two damaged cars.

One of them was in the middle of the road, with its hazard lights flashing. It appeared to have sustained damage to its front.

The other car had mounted the grass verge.

2 girls taken to KKH after 2 cars collide in Ang Mo Kio

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a traffic accident at about 7.25pm on Friday (9 May).

It occurred at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and Ang Mo Kio Central 2, and involved two cars.

Three people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: a 30-year-old male car driver and two female passengers aged nine and 12.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, said the girls were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, while the man was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

SPF added that the two male drivers involved in the accident, aged 30 and 41, are assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Vũ Tuyết via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.