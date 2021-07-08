Ang Mo Kio Hawker Cares For Baby While Serving Food To Customers

Most parents can relate to the struggle of caring for their kids while working from home.

However, the challenge is even harder for hawkers who ply their trade in a hot and stuffy environment.

On Wednesday (7 Jul), a local named Jordus Lim shared the plight of a mum and hawker through his Instagram Story (IGS). The mother, who owns a vegetarian stall in Ang Mo Kio, was seen tending to her toddler while serving customers.

Fellow parents sympathised with the hawker and hope that more customers will patronise and support her business.

Ang Mo Kio hawker tends to baby while serving food

Mr Lim’s IGS has two circles drawn to highlight the hardworking mum and her baby carrier at the side of the store.

As her toddler was presumably making a fuss, the hawker had to ‘semi-bounce’ her child while bringing food to Mr Lim.

Due to her impressive skill multi-tasking as a mum and hawker, Mr Lim believes she’s 100% better at parenting than he will ever be.

Ang Mo Kio vegetarian stall apparently manned by couple

Mr Lim’s IGS went viral after it was reposted in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group.

In the comments, many netizens who apparently are regular customers of the stall discussed the plight of the stall owner.

One netizen shared that the stall is manned by a couple and said the husband is primarily in charge of cooking. The wife, on the other hand, cares for the baby and helps with ordering and serving customers.

Image courtesy of Rachel Qi

However, in the evening, the stall is reportedly run by the wife alone.

Another patron shared that the couple has 2 kids, the older of which is apparently schooling.

Image courtesy of Rachel Qi

Hope more patrons support her

To ease the plight of the dedicated parent, Mr Lim hopes that residents in Ang Mo Kio will patronise the stall to support them.

Here are more details about the stall:

Xian Yuan Vegetarian stall

Address: 5058 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 Canteen

Opening Hours:

6am–3pm, 4.30–7.30pm (Mon – Fri)

6am–1pm (Saturday)

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays

Contact Number: 9069 9549

True to its name, customers can look forward to dishes like vegetarian fried noodles, sweet-sour mushroom rice, kway chap, and laksa.

Juggling parenting and work

Parenting is a full-time job. Yet, juggling life as a hawker with a baby on the side is another challenge altogether.

Here’s to hoping that the couple continues to thrive in spite of the uncertain times brought about by the pandemic.

As their kid continues to grow, we also hope they’d have an easier time managing parenting and work too.

Featured image courtesy of Facebook and Happy Cow.