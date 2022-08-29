Ang Mo Kio Town Centre To Undergo Upgrading, Residents Can Enjoy Improved Amenities & Facilities

Ang Mo Kio Town Centre Among More Mature Estates To Undergo Upgrading Works

Residents in older towns can look forward to improved facilities and amenities as their neighbourhoods are about to undergo a major upgrade.

Speaking at a recent National Day celebration event at Teck Ghee Community Club, Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong announced that existing plans for transforming Singapore will extend to mature estates such as Ang Mo Kio (AMK).

PM Lee first mentioned plans to reimagine the country in his National Day Rally speech on 21 Aug.

The upgrade will provide AMK residents with a town centre that’s more enjoyable and accessible. An exhibition showing the future developments will take place sometime next year.

Mature estates such as Ang Mo Kio Town Centre to get upgrade

During his speech at the Teck Ghee National Day Celebration Dinner on Sunday (28 Aug), PM Lee said that the plans to transform Singapore apply to both new towns as well as mature estates.

“We are continually improving our living areas, our neighbourhoods, our town centres,” he said. “We are upgrading our estates.”

PM Lee cited the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) as an example of such renovation works.

The NRP is currently happening in Blocks 221 to 226, all the way until 226G at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. The works are set to finished by the third quarter of 2023.

In addition, many more amenities and facilities in Teck Ghee and AMK will be enhanced.

Just last month, PM Lee opened a new branch of PCF Sparkletots at Teck Ghee Block 227. The preschool will provide more accessible and affordable childcare for young families in the area.

The Ang Mo Kio Central Market & Food Centre, he continued, have recently reopened following a period of renovation.

In addition, there are further plans to upgrade and redesign the town centre to make it more enjoyable and accessible for residents with more seats, shelters, and greenery.

The hope is for the first phase of upgrades to be completed by mid-2023. The works will stretch from the square outside AMK Hub and 51@AMK, through the outdoor shopping street, until the Central Stage.

There will also be an exhibition to showcase the town’s future developments next year.

Praise for Teck Ghee residents’ response to pandemic

In his speech, PM Lee also acknowledged how the residents of Teck Ghee had contributed to the fight against Covid-19.

He said he was happy to see how residents came together to support each other. For instance, many had gone door-to-door to distribute masks, ART kits, and CARE packs to households.

Teck Ghee was also one of the first neighbourhoods to try out the “Bring Your Own Bottle” initiative, which provided free hand sanitisers to all residents. The government later rolled out the scheme to the rest of Singapore.

Additionally, the community centre in Teck Ghee was a vaccination centre. In order to encourage more people to get the jab, residents would go on house visits to educate others on the benefits of the vaccine.

“Every effort counted in our fight against COVID-19,” PM Lee said.

That is how we have come through the pandemic, as one united people.

