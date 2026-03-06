Feeders in M’sia find at least 14 animal carcasses, welfare group suspects deliberate poisoning

Animal welfare group in Malaysia suspects poisoning after several dead animals found

In late February, the animal welfare group FurryKids Safehaven, based in Seremban, Malaysia, shared about a suspected mass poisoning case in the city.

Local feeders have discovered 14 carcasses, and would later find three additional dogs dead along with several birds.

According to The Star, the group has lodged an official complain with authorities.

However, due to a lack of security camera footage, the group fears that no further action will be taken on the matter.

Over a dozen animals found dead in span of 48 hours

On 28 Feb, the animal welfare group posted a clip of a puppy, which had been found in its last moments of life. A video showed it gasping for air and in clear distress.

The post indicated that the puppy would later perish.

The group had suspected poisoning after discovering that wildlife, in addition to the dogs, had also died.

“Dogs. Puppies. Birds. Other wildlife like squirrels,” they wrote in the post.

Complaint lodged

The 11 dogs that died were well-known to feeders in the area. In fact, most had also been sterilised.

Although the group lodged a formal complaint with the Veterinary Services Department, they are worried that justice would not be served.

“Law enforcement has stated that without CCTV footage or an eyewitness, this case will most likely be marked as NFA (No Further Action),” the group wrote in an update on 28 Feb.

They went on to warn that animal cruelty is not a “small” crime and that, if left unchecked, could esclate.

“The dogs mattered. The birds mattered. Their lives had value,” they said.

Featured image adapted from FurryKids Safehaven on Facebook and Facebook.