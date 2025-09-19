6 young Asian socialites with close ties to politicians & why they’ve stolen the spotlight

6 Asian socialites who are related to politicians in their countries

Across Asia, a rising generation of the rich and famous has found themselves under growing scrutiny.

Their online posts of luxury travel, designer cloth­ing, private jets, and expensive goods are sparking not just admiration, but anger.

In the Philippines, Nepal, and Indonesia, especially, discussions around inequality and misuse of power have arisen alongside public protests that have made headlines.

Here are some of the individuals already in the spotlight, as well as others who have previously garnered attention.

1. Claudine Co — Daughter of former Philippines congressman

Claudine Julia Monique Altavano Co is the 26-year-old daughter of Christopher Co, a construction mogul and former congressman associated with the political party Ako Bicol.

Described as one of the “princesses” of the Philippines on social media, Claudine has built a sizeable following as an influencer and singer with content featuring travel, luxury hotels, designer fashion, and flights.

In July, her family’s companies, Sunwest Inc. and Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp., were among those called out by President Marcos in his State-of-the-Nation Address.

These companies are linked to expensive, failed flood-control projects worth billions, reports the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ).

While Claudine’s father is no longer a politician, her uncle — Elizaldy Co — is an Ako Bicol representative.

Her older sister, Angelica Natasha A. Co, is also a congresswoman.

Since the exposé, netizens have launched what they call “lifestyle checks”, comparing Claudine’s luxury posts with the reality of flooding, poor infrastructure, and disaster-victim suffering.

Many asked: “If public funds are involved, why the extravagance?” — citing examples of her content, such as when she went “apartment hunting” in Paris, France.

Her social media accounts have been deactivated amid the storm of attention.

2. Isabelle Duterte — Granddaughter of former Philippines president

Another young socialite from the Philippines drew flak for similar reasons in 2017 and 2018.

Isabelle Lovelie Duterte, the granddaughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has previously triggered controversy for flaunting her lavish lifestyle online.

Ahead of her 18th birthday in January 2018, the teen held a photoshoot in Manila’s Malacanang Palace — posing prettily in gowns around various venues of the official building.

The stunt triggered public criticism, with netizens claiming that she and her family were simply out of touch and “detached from reality”.

While then-President Duterte found no issue with the photoshoot, Isabelle’s father — Davao City’s congressman Paolo Duterte, with whom she has a strained relationship — publicly scolded her in a Facebook post.

Now 25 years old, Isabelle has posted declarations of loyalty to her grandfather, who faces allegations of crimes against humanity of murder, torture, and rape, going so far as to call him her “hero”.

Like Claudine Co, Isabelle has also kept a lower profile on social media in recent times.

Though she has about 60,000 followers on Instagram, her account is private.

3. Saugat Thapa — Son of Nepal law minister

Saugat Thapa, son of Nepal’s law minister Bindu Kumar Thapa, has repeatedly been named as one of the so-called “nepo kids” in the country.

The term has been widely used in Nepal’s recent “Gen Z” protests, which took issue with the high life of politicians and their kin who flaunt designer brands, luxury vehicles, and foreign vacations.

On Instagram, Saugat Thapa’s life appears to be a carefully curated routine of handbags, cars, and international travel.

The Managing Director of Nepali business enterprise Ansuvara Group has since been criticised for these outward displays of wealth.

However, Saugat broke his silence on 12 Sept.

“My father, Bindu Kumar Thapa, was not born into privilege,” he wrote, adding that his photos were the “unfair” subject of rumours and corruption accusations.

“He built everything from nothing — brick by brick — with hard work, honesty, and integrity.”

The post follows a Facebook post penned by the older Thapa, showing how his home and businesses were “looted, vandalised and set on fire” in the protests.

4. Shrinkhala Khatiwada — Daughter of former Nepal health minister

29-year-old Shrinkhala Khatiwada is among the most visible public figures in Nepal.

Apart from being a crowned beauty pageant queen, an architect, and an entrepreneur, she is also the daughter of former health minister Birodh Khatiwada.

Following the September protests in Nepal, the public mood has turned sharply critical against her.

As youths took to the streets to demand accountability from politicians, netizens also started a movement to boycott implicated socialites.

Shrinkhala, who had a following of 1 million on Instagram, has lost nearly 100,000 followers, with many calling her out as a “nepo baby”.

However, unlike Saugat Thapa, she has not publicly addressed the recent protests in Nepal.

Her silence has also received backlash, according to local reports.

A check of her Instagram profile — which, at the time of writing, features photos of her travels, accomplishments, and loved ones — shows that she has close to 900,000 followers.

5. Kaesang Pangarep — Youngest son of former Indonesia president

Before entering politics, Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of former Indonesia President Joko Widodo, has built a public identity as an entrepreneur and influencer with 4 million followers on Instagram.

The 30-year-old runs several businesses, notably in food and beverage (F&B) and fashion, while leading the PSI (Indonesian Solidarity Party) as its Chairman.

Due to his reputation as a public figure, Kaesang’s lifestyle has come under scrutiny.

One of the flashpoints occurred in 2024, when he was reported to have used a private jet for a trip to the United States (US) while public protests against election law changes were ongoing.

This incident triggered allegations of gratification which he has defended against.

In a statement on 17 Sept 2024, Kaesang declared that he intended to take a commercial flight but decided to hop on his friend’s private jet instead.

Indonesian authorities reportedly dropped the case for lack of evidence.

Kaesang’s critics have also questioned whether entrepreneurship or privilege plays a bigger role in his businesses.

Some of his business ventures are now said to be under strain: outlets that once seemed to be expanding have quietly reduced operations, or closed.

For instance, his F&B business Sang Pisang once had many locations — now, it has fewer.

6. Nia Ramadhani Bakrie — Daughter-in-law of politically powerful tycoon

35-year-old actress Nia Ramadhani is married into the Bakrie group, a prominent, diversified Indonesian conglomerate.

While her husband is a businessman, he is also the son of Aburizal Bakrie, a political heavyweight who has served as Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economy and People’s Welfare.

For several years, Aburizal Bakrie was also the Chairman of the Golkar Party — which Nia’s late father, Priya Ramadhani, was similarly a part of.

With 26 million followers on Instagram, Nia’s content about her family life and travels reflect affluence.

Her recent temporary move to Singapore, which she said was for her child’s schooling, has also become the subject of discussion.

Earlier this year, a video of her manager joking about her becoming a Singapore citizen (or permanent resident) went viral, sparking speculation she may leave Indonesia permanently.

Netizens noted the move as another example of elites who have the means to live abroad, and asked whether her affluence makes her more detached from local issues.

Nia has also entertained many netizens with small antics such as not knowing how to shred chicken or peel snake fruit.

To critics, however, these are seen as symbols of a sheltered life, far from everyday struggle.

Socialites’ high lives ‘on trial’ as politicians face backlash

Across Asia, citizens are calling out inequality, nepotism and the sense that political elites live in a separate universe.

In Nepal, that anger spilled onto the streets in September 2025 as protests over alleged corruption and censorship turned deadly.

In other countries, the backlash plays out online through “lifestyle checks” and relentless scrutiny of every designer purchase.

Social media has also made luxury difficult to hide and easy to condemn.

As everyday people grapple with the consequences of the recent fierce protests, some leaders are also finding their footing.

Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has turned his attention to the nation’s billionaires, who he believes have gotten too influential.

Also read: S’poreans stuck in Nepal amid violent protests that killed 19, face road & airport closures

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Saugat Thapa on Facebook, PEP.ph and @ramadhaniabakrie on Instagram.