S’pore’s Aster 30 Missile Defence System Fully Operational, Can Intercept Threats Up To 70km Away

RSAF’s Aster 30 Missile Defence System Now Fully Operational, Has 70km Interception Range

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has announced that its Aster 30 Missile Defence System is fully operational.

To mark this milestone, a ceremony was held on Wednesday (29 Nov) at the RSAF’s Air Defence and Operations Command in Lim Chu Kang Camp II.

Speaking at the event, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How expressed confidence in the RSAF’s capability to safeguard our skies.

The missile system forms part of Singapore’s Island Air Defence (IAD) system.

It boasts an interception range of up to 70km and an intercept altitude of 18km.

Aster 30 now fully operational

In a press release on Wednesday (29 Nov), MINDEF described the Aster 30 missile system as an all-weather, next-generation Medium-range Surface-to-Air Missile (MSAM).

As the name implies, it is a land-based system that shoots missiles at airborne threats.

These threats may include aircraft like fighters, helicopters, and guided missiles.

On top of those, the Aster 30 is also capable of countering drones, which have become highlighted as a credible threat by the war in Ukraine.

The RSAF now has greater effectiveness with the Aster 30’s superior range compared to its predecessor, the I-HAWK system.

According to its fact sheet, the next-gen MSAM system can intercept targets up to 70km away and can reach up to 18km in altitude.

Furthermore, the missile system can engage multiple air threats simultaneously with greater precision.

Minister commends RSAF staff

While the Aster 30 missile system is impressive on its own, it becomes even more powerful when fully integrated into the wider IAD system.

The complex network of sensors, shooters, and command and control systems provides the Aster 30 with a “real-time integrated air situation picture”.

This allows the system to more effectively counter threats with its missiles, which travel 4.5 times the speed of sound.

Besides officiating at the ceremony, Mr Heng also unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the system’s Full Operational Capability (FOC) status.

In his speech, he highlighted the rising tensions worldwide as a reason to take Singapore’s defence more seriously.

He then commended the men and women of the RSAF who worked hard to operationalise the Aster 30.

Due to the advanced tech and competent personnel, Mr Heng expressed confidence in the RSAF’s ability to defend Singapore’s skies.

“The RSAF is charged with the critical mission of defending our skies,” he said. “I have every confidence that it will live up to the trust that Singapore and Singaporeans repose in it as it builds and keeps strong for the challenging times ahead.”

In September, the RSAF celebrated its 55th anniversary by bringing back its Open House.

