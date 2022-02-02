Attic Home Melaka Apartment Has Rooms With Rooftop Jacuzzi From $154

The Vaccinated Travel Lane to Malaysia is back in full swing. Since we have an option to travel up north again, those who are planning to escape the bustle of the lion city should know that you can enjoy Santorini vibes on a budget.

Attic Home at Melaka is an agency running premium homestays in Melaka—a 1-hour and 40-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

As seen on their Airbnb listing, some of their rooms offer a private jacuzzi and a skyline view that costs around S$154 (RM477) per night.

Here’s a glimpse of the Santorini-esque interiors, so you’ll know what to expect when it’s time for your well-deserved vacation.

Attic Home Melaka apartment has rooms with private jacuzzi

At the coast of Melaka, Attic Home has a gorgeous homestay with a private balcony and a scenic rural skyline.

Imagine indulging in a jacuzzi while enjoying this gorgeous view from several storeys up high. You can soak in the water to your heart’s content and relax with bae by your side.

When your feet and fingers start to feel pruney, you can get out of the bath and hang out on the balcony.

Imagine sitting back and relaxing with a good book and a hot cuppa tea while enjoying this mesmerising sight of the gorgeous coastline.

Bedrooms & bathrooms with majestic sea view

A quick look at their Instagram profile reveals several suites with diverse decor. Thanks to their proximity to the beach, one consistent feature is the gorgeous view of the sea in most suites.

Since you’ll wake up to incredible sights, you might be inclined to stay in the room for the entire trip—even if you shouldn’t.

You can make travel plans with bae while appreciating the expansive coastal area filled with antique shops and night markets.

Their slightly more affordable suites don’t have a private jacuzzi and balcony, which may be a letdown for some. However, they do have bathtubs overlooking the rural cityscape.

Pool & gym access

Those craving more activities in the establishment can check out their private pool and gym.

If the entire fam can’t fit inside the mini jacuzzi, you can peacefully soak in these cerulean pools while waiting your turn.

A food trip in Malaysia can tempt us to abandon our diet. The good news is foodies can head to the gym and lift some weights to lose a few pounds before going on their next food trip.

6-min drive from Melaka Straits Mosque

A noteworthy destination near this location is Melaka Straits Mosque, otherwise known as the floating mosque. This landmark is only a 6-min drive from the hotel.

The gold-domed mosque with exquisite archways and stained glass faces the Straits of Melaka.

Because of its proximity to the beach, you can soak in the sea, build sandcastles, or bask in breathtaking sunsets.

Add to your holiday bucket list

Attic Home is only a 1-hour and 40-minute drive from KLIA. Since travel is within our reach, you can consider filling up your bucket list for the upcoming year—remember to take the necessary safety precautions.

Address: Jalan Melaka Raya 23, Taman Melaka Raya, 75000 Melaka 75000 Malacca City, Malacca, Malaysia

Website: The Attic Home Management Facebook page

The homestay prefers to disclose specific prices of their suites via DM on Facebook. Do get in touch to live out your Santorini-inspired fantasies.

