Man in Taiwan attacks drinking buddy with axe, allegedly forgets incident after sobering up

76-year-old man in Taiwan assaults his drinking companion

Drinking alcohol excessively can, at times, trigger violence, and as shown by one incident in Taiwan, even friends are not spared.

At around 8pm on Sunday (20 July), a 76-year-old man allegedly attacked his drinking buddy with an axe during a party at a private residence in Datong District, Taipei.

The gathering had started on a good note until tensions suddenly flared and members of the group got into a heated argument.

The elderly man named Chen (name transliterated) then suddenly pulled out an axe and attacked a 65-year-old man surnamed Cheng, slashing his back and causing profuse bleeding.

Fortunately, Cheng was rushed to a hospital in time and survived.

Suspect claimed he could not remember conflict

Police arrived at the scene, confiscated the axe used in the attack, and arrested Chen on the spot.

He was later referred to the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office on suspicion of attempted murder.

After sobering up, Chen claimed he could not recall the details of the conflict, nor why he had lashed out violently.

Prosecutors, however, found his explanation evasive and have since requested the court to place him under detention.

