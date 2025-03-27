Child in US tells babysitter there’s a monster under the bed, she finds a grown man hiding underneath

Babysitter in US discovers finds grown man underneath child’s bed

Oftentimes the monsters in the closet or under the bed are just figments of a child’s wild imagination.

But that isn’t always the case as a babysitter in the US recently discovered a grown man hiding beneath a child’s bed.

Comforting a child’s fears gone wrong

According to KSN, the babysitter found the trespasser on Monday (24 March) at around 10.30pm.

As the babysitter prepared to put the child to bed, the child alerted them to a “monster” underneath the bed.

Thinking nothing of it, the sitter comforted the child and looked underneath the bed to show their ward there was nothing to fear.

Except there was — when they checked underneath the bed, the babysitter came face-to-face with a grown man.

An altercation followed and the man ended up knocking both the babysitter and the child over.

Unfortunately, the man managed to flee the home before officers arrived at the scene.

Man had previously lived inside the house

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the intruder as an individual who had previously lived on the property. However, the 27-year-old had been barred from the premises after a court order over abuse.

Officers eventually found the man near the home and arrested him after a short chase.

He is currently in jail for a litany of suspected offences, including kidnapping, burglary, and child endangerment.

Also read: Woman in M’sia calls firefighters to open house after husband & children fall asleep & lock her out

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.