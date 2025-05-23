Baey Yam Keng says he draws 1 salary despite holding multiple appointments

Baey Yam Keng says he draws one single salary, same as other colleagues

As Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced his new Cabinet earlier this week, Mr Baey Yam Keng was one of the office-holders who wound up with multiple appointments.

However, he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (22 May) that he and his colleagues will draw one single salary.

Baey Yam Keng promoted to Minister of State & also appointed Mayor

In the new Cabinet, Mr Baey has been appointed Minister of State in two ministries: the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

This is a promotion as he was previously Senior Parliamentary Secretary at MOT and the Ministry for Sustainability & the Environment.

At the same time, he was appointed Mayor of North East District, taking over from Mr Desmond Choo.

He is also an MP for Tampines GRC, having served Tampines North division since 2011. He will be moving to helm the new Tampines Boulevard division.

He’s looking forward to his new roles

Mr Baey thanked Mr Wong was appointing him to his new Cabinet, saying he is happy to be back in MCCY, which was where he started his Government role in 2015.

He also noted that he is staying in MOT and will take on a new role as Mayor, adding that he was looking forward to his new roles and will do his best.

He hoped for Singaporeans’ support, adding:

In case you are wondering, even when my other colleagues and I are wearing multiple hats as political office holders, we each draw one single salary.

Baey Yam Keng has learnt that he will receive a single salary

In an interview on Thursday, Mr Baey told Shin Min Daily News that while he had not received his appointment letter yet, he had learnt that he would receive a single salary.

In any case, his starting point is to serve voters and citizens, he said.

Former MP Charles Chong cited the example of Dr Ow Chin Hock, who was Minister of State for Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2001. He received only one salary despite also being Mayor of Tanjong Pagar Community Development Council at the same time.

Another former MP Inderjit Singh said as a backbencher, he had joined many Government Parliamentary Committees, Select Committees and committees of various government-related organisations and institutions, but only received an MP allowance.

According to the Public Service Division, political appointment holders receive only one pay even if they hold more than one portfolio. They separately receive an allowance for the time and expenses incurred in serving as MPs.

New Cabinet sworn in on 23 May

On Friday (23 May), Mr Baey was sworn in at The Istana together with other members of the new Cabinet.

During the ceremony, PM Wong said he had done his utmost to assemble the “strongest team” he could for Singapore.

He has reinforced the team with nine new office-holders and experienced members from the backbench, entrusting them with “significant responsibilities”.

He and the team also pledged to serve Singaporeans to the best of their abilities, adding:

Our mission is clear: to always put Singaporeans at the centre of all we do, to listen to your concerns, and to respond decisively.

Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook and Lawrence Wong on YouTube.