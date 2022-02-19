Driver Shouts Vulgarities At Balestier Condo Gardeners

When interacting with people we don’t know, we’d ideally like the tone to be cordial to avoid any arguments. But that wasn’t the case for 2 men at a condo in Balestier when a driver started hurling vulgarities at them.

On Monday (14 Feb), footage of the incident went viral on the 新加坡华人华语网 ,Sg Chinese Community Facebook page, with over 2,300 shares at the time of writing.

Showing the driver raising his voice and scolding the 2 men, the post garnered significant backlash from viewers.

Netizens have called out the driver for his disrespectful behaviour towards the 2 men.

Driver scolds Balestier condo gardeners

In a post on Monday (14 Feb), Facebook page 新加坡华人华语网 ,Sg Chinese Community shared that a private hire driver had approached 2 workers who were tending to the plants at Ecoville condominium in Balestier.

According to The New Paper (TNP), the driver did not want to place the gardeners’ items in his vehicle and demanded that they cancelled the ride.

He also shouted expletives, which can be heard clearly throughout the footage.

Driver returns after gardeners cancel ride

Following the driver’s demands, one of the gardeners can be seen swiping on his phone, supposedly to cancel his booking.

At the same time, the driver returned to his vehicle, seemingly bringing an end to the drama.

Not long later, however, he stepped out of the vehicle again and rushed towards the workers.

He exclaimed,

Where got cancel?

The driver then beckoned for the gardeners to come towards him in a rather taunting manner.

According to TNP, no one intervened during the dispute. However, the resident who recorded the incident has allegedly reported it to both Grab and Gojek.

Netizens call out disrespectful behaviour

Many Facebook users who watched the footage called the driver out for his rude behaviour.

One of them felt sorry for the 2 workers whom he believed were treated unfairly. He hoped the driver will lose his licence and job for intimidating his customers, not wearing a face mask, and failing to maintain a safe distance.

Another believed that the man’s vocational driving licence should be withdrawn, regardless of who was right or wrong. The netizen felt that the man was not suitable for the job and his attitude as a public service worker was disgraceful.

Treat everyone with respect

This incident is a reminder to be respectful to everyone you encounter, whether or not you’re in the customer service field.

As human beings, we deserve kindness and should show it in kind to others.

Hopefully, the workers weren’t too scarred by the incident and were able to secure transport for their journey after.

