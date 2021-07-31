2 Siblings Infected Attend PCF Sparkletots At Block 115 Bedok North

As the current surge in Covid-19 cases creeps into our schools, parents with younger children might be worried that it might affect them as well.

Unfortunately, for parents whose children attend a preschool in Bedok North, those fears might have come true.

That’s because 2 siblings from the preschool have tested positive for Covid-19.

After being closed for disinfection and cleaning, the preschool should reopen on Monday (2 Aug).

Preschool located in Block 115 Bedok North Road

The preschool affected is the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots branch in Block 115, Bedok North Road, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) sent a circular to parents informing them about the cases on Saturday (31 Jul).

Siblings last at school on 27 Jul

The siblings were last present in school on Tuesday (27 Jul), ECDA said.

1 is in Kindergarten 1 and the other’s in Kindergarten 2, reported TODAY Online. They tested positive while in quarantine.

Staff and children who came into close contact with them will be placed on a Quarantine Order (QO).

From 8 Jun, ECDA also implemented more stringent safety precautions in preschools.

They mandated that students and staff who’ve potentially been exposed to Covid-19 would be placed on a Leave of Absence (LOA).

Thus, staff and children in the same classes as the infected siblings on 27 Jul will be issued an LOA for a 14-day period from that day.

That means it’ll last till 10 Aug.

Preschool cleaned & disinfected

As is now de rigueur for such cases, the preschool has been cleaned and disinfected, ST reported ECDA as saying.

That took place from Friday to Saturday (30-31 Jul), as the premises were shut down.

ST also quoted the school’s principal, Ms Norzaidah Baski, as saying the school should reopen on Monday (2 Aug) for children who’re not under QO or LOA.

That’s if nothing unexpected happens, she added.

Parents asked to monitor children’s health

Even if they’re not under QO or LOA, children who might have been exposed may show symptoms of Covid-19.

Thus, the principal advised parents in a note to monitor their children’s health.

If they fall ill, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible, and rest at home until they’ve fully recovered.

ECDA is consulting the Ministry of Health (MOH) and will inform parents if any more action is needed, ST reported.

A worrying development for parents

It’s worrying for parents that 2 siblings in the same school have been infected, as a cluster could very well develop.

That won’t be 1st time such a thing has happened at a preschool in Bedok. In Mar last year, a PCF Sparkletots in nearby Block 126 became a cluster after a teacher tested positive.

Hopefully, our ringfencing measures work better this time round to prevent any more spread.

MS News wishes the 2 siblings a speedy recovery.

