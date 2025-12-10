Boy in M’sia has 12 teeth extracted due to cavities, often went to sleep without brushing

Young boy has 12 teeth extracted due to severe cavities, leaving him with only six teeth

A young boy in Malaysia has become the centre of attention on social media after undergoing a dental procedure that saw 12 of his teeth extracted due to severe cavities.

The boy’s mother, Ms Siti Nur Haliza, shared about her son’s dental problem on Facebook last Tuesday (2 Dec), including a photo of the blackened extracted teeth and a video of the surgery’s aftermath, which left the boy with only six lower front teeth.

Boy suffered severe headaches for months

According to Ms Siti, her son began suffering severe headaches several months ago, which were accompanied by dizziness, vomiting, and loss of appetite.

Despite visiting several clinics and taking prescribed medication, his condition did not improve and, instead, worsened.

The boy even underwent a CT scan at Sultanah Norzahilah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu, which revealed that there were no abnormalities in his brain.

However, during a routine check-up, paediatricians discovered a small hole in his heart, unstable blood pressure, and severe damage to his teeth.

An oral surgeon then told Ms Siti that her son’s teeth were beyond repair.

The decay had affected his dental nerves and root structure, and if left untreated, could lead to further infection.

Boy often went to sleep without brushing teeth

The boy then waited two to three months for a dental surgery schedule.

On the day before his surgery, he was admitted to the hospital for observation to avoid risks during the procedure.

The boy’s operation, which lasted an hour, was successful, and he woke up after four hours, with only six lower front teeth left.

According to Ms Siti, the boy’s poor dental health was attributed to a long-standing habit of going to sleep without brushing his teeth, especially after drinking milk.

This practice continued until he was four years old, which contributed to the severe tooth decay.

The mother said she failed to notice his son’s dental problem, as he had other medical conditions which required many doctor’s appointments.

