‘Just like me’: Young boy with disability in US overjoyed after seeing model in wheelchair on store ad

Young boy with disability lights up after seeing model in wheelchair

A simple shopping trip turned into an unforgettable moment for a young boy with a disability in the US after he spotted a store advertisement featuring a model in a wheelchair.

His face lit up with pure joy as he saw someone just like him — a rare moment of representation that resonated deeply.

His parents shared the heartwarming moment on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, garnering over 23 million views since 17 March.

A store ad that made all the difference

For most shoppers, an advertisement is just another part of the store’s decor. But for five-year-old Ezra Spinelli, the sight of a wheelchair user in a Target ad meant everything.

“The girl in the wheelchair is just like me,” the young wheelchair-bound boy excitedly told his mum.

Ezra and his mother were in the kids’ section at a Target in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when he came across the inclusive ad.

According to his father, Ezra had only recently started using a wheelchair.

“He was getting some practice wheeling around in there because there are nice open spaces,” he told WPDE. “He just happened upon a girl that was also shown in a wheelchair in front of the kids’ clothing section.”

For the first time, Ezra saw someone who shared his experience — someone who made him feel seen.

Boy suffers from rare affliction

Ezra was born with Spina Bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord does not properly close during womb development.

“The back of the spine just doesn’t fully zip up, so some of those nerve endings are exposed, which can cause some damage,” Ezra’s mum recalls doctors telling her. The damage caused Ezra to have weakness in his ankles.

As a result, Ezra not only requires a wheelchair and walker, but he also needs special shoes called ankle foot orthoses.

Despite the challenges, small moments like these remind him that he’s not alone.

His family continue to support him and instill optimism in him that he is able to do anything he puts his mind to.

