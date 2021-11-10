4-Year-Old Boy Suffering From Rare Inflammatory Syndrome Discharged From ICU After A Week

Though most severe Covid-19 cases are linked to adults, especially the elderly, there have been cases of children developing serious symptoms.

Recently, 5 children in Singapore were diagnosed with a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 in children. Out of the 5, a 4-year-old boy had to stay in the ICU.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the boy, Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi, spent over a week in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He has since been discharged and transferred to a high dependency ward in KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

Boy with inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 discharged from ICU

On 1 Nov, Ali was admitted into KKH’s ICU. He was diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

It is a rare and severe syndrome linked to Covid-19 and can affect organs such as the brain and kidneys.

Thankfully, he has since been discharged from the ICU on Tuesday (9 Nov) after spending more than a week in intensive care.

His mother, Ms Marilyn Cacanindin, told ST that he has been transferred to a high dependency ward in KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

Prior to his admittance on 1 Nov, he suffered from symptoms including a persistent high fever, chills and vomiting, reported ST.

He also suffered from symptoms such as involuntary jerking in his sleep, bruising on his limbs and intense stomach pain.

While the cause of the syndrome is unknown, the illness has been observed in children who have recovered from Covid-19.

5 children, out of 8,000 paediatric Covid-19 cases in Singapore, have developed MIS-C.

Boy was diagnosed with MIS-C

While Ali was in the ICU, he had to be intubated and placed on a ventilator. It was taken off on Sunday (7 Nov), 2 days before being discharged.

However, Ms Marilyn told ST that Ali is still unable to sit up on his own. As such, the physiotherapists are helping him to regain his strength through stretches and exercises.

Though he is unable to eat solid food, he is able to drink milk in small quantities.

Ms Marilyn regularly updates her family and friends about Ali’s condition through Facebook.

Ali has also been supported by many members of the public who have been showering him with care and concern.

Get well soon little warrior

It is certainly tough for a young child to go through such an ordeal. However, we’re glad to hear that Ali is feeling better.

Kudos to Ali for being so strong throughout this and we hope he will get well soon.

