Bridge in China partially collapses just months after opening due to landslide

Newly opened bridge in China partially collapses due to landslide on mountain slope

A newly-opened bridge in southwestern China partially collapsed on Tuesday (11 Nov) following a landslide, sparking widespread concern.

The 758m-long Hongqi Bridge, which connects Tibet to the rest of China, had only been open for a few months before the disaster struck.

No casualty reported after highway bridge collapse

The bridge, located in Sichuan Province near the Shuangjiangkou Dam, is part of China’s National Highway 317 that spans the Dadu River.

According to China Daily, thanks to early warnings, authorities were able to evacuate and cordon off the area prior to the disaster.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Cracks discovered before collapse

On Monday (10 Nov), authorities detected cracks up to 10 cm wide in the bridge’s structure. Clips circulating online showed the cracks prior to the structure’s collapse.

This prompted an immediate inspection by a team of engineers, and by 11pm, all vehicles were removed, and entry to the area was restricted.

The situation worsened the following afternoon, as a slope deformation triggered a landslide.

Dramatic footage of the incident shows large plumes of dust rising from the site just before part of the bridge crumbled into the river.

Investigations underway

According to local media, officials confirmed that the bridge had collapsed at around 4pm.

Local authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the cause.

As part of ongoing safety measures, the affected section of the highway remains closed, with motorists being advised to take alternative routes suggested by officials.

