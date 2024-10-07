Restaurant in Vietnam serves bubble tea beef noodles, netizens worry about stomach issues

Taiwanese restaurant in Vietnam serves bubble tea beef noodles

A beloved drink across Asia, pearl milk tea has inspired various creative adaptations—from bubble tea cup noodles to bubble tea rice.

In Vietnam, Taiwanese restaurant and bubble tea chain Yu Tang recently launched a unique dish called “pearl milk tea beef noodles”.

It was released on Sept 29 and is sold exclusively at their store in Hanoi, priced at VND 98,000 (S$5.14).

According to the restaurant’s Instagram page, the dish draws inspiration from Taiwan’s popular milk hotpot.

It features a blend of broth, fresh milk, black tea, and Yu Tang’s signature corned beef and black pearls.

Netizens worry about potential stomachache

As expected, the dish drew varied reactions online.

Some netizens expressed concerns about potential stomachaches due to the weird combination of ingredients.

Others were sceptical but were willing to try it because of their trust in Yu Tang.

On the flip side, others said this unusual dish changed their opinion of the restaurant chain.

Foodies say bubble tea beef noodles taste “very strange”

To accurately judge the unique bubble tea beef noodles, a few people went to try the dish for themselves.

One content creator said it tastes close to milk tea, but without the sweetness, which in general gives it a very strange taste that’s hard to describe.

Meanwhile, another food content creator described the broth as half tea and half stewed meat.

“It’s salty and still hot so it made me a bit nauseous,” he wrote.

Ultimately, he rated the dish 1.5 out of 10, suggesting the restaurant make it into a cold noodle dish to improve its taste.

Also read: People in China are pouring bubble tea into their rice to keep cool in hot weather

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ng.hamii on TikTok, @thanhtrabrendan on TikTok