Maniqure Malaysia Has 20 Sets Of Bubble Tea Nail Art For Boba Fans

By now, most of us would likely have a favourite bubble tea brand. If you’re always trying to persuade friends to get on board, there’s another way for girls to announce their BBT go-to.

By brandishing gorgeous bubble tea nail art, of course.

Maniqure Malaysia has 20 sets of bubble tea nail art embellished with the logo of famous BBT brands. Boba fans will be delighted to find that Tiger Sugar, Macao Imperial Tea, Gong Cha, KOI, and The Alley are included in their lineup.

Which bubble tea brand will earn a spot on your precious nails? Here are some of their top picks.

1. Gong Cha

Gong Cha fans who have fallen for their signature Milk Foam series will go crazy over this design. Make sure to buy the drink while you show off your nails to shout your obsession.

2. Xing Fu Tang

Xing Fu Tang (幸福堂) – which means “the realm of happiness” – perfectly describes the bliss you’ll feel upon getting your nails done and snagging a matching BBT to boot.

Eagle-eyed foodies will notice that the design vividly encapsulates their famous gooey brown sugar pearls.

3. Macao Imperial Tea

This Macao Imperial Tea nail art will tempt you to get your required daily dose of BBT.

Just like a real drink, you will find tiny boba bits at the bottom of your nails.

4. Daboba

The folks at Maniqure Malaysia had really outdone themselves with this precise depiction of the brand’s renowned grizzly bear.

Loyal patrons will be instantly reminded of the euphoria that comes with drinking their caramelised brown sugar combined with rich fresh milk and thick cream foam.

5. Yunique Tea

Yunique Tea blew us away with their eye-catching yet delicious fruity flavour — Strawberry Dirty Cha milk tea. We bet you can show this astounding nail art to the cashier to make an order.

6. Tealive

Malaysia’s Tealive may have been your go-to brand when travelling to our neighbouring country. Once we get the green light to return, you can get your long-awaited concoction and get this nail art to celebrate.

How to get there

Maniqure Nail Salon is the creator behind these iconic nail art designs. Their store is based in Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu.

Maniqure Nail Salon – Kuala Lumpur

Address: 3-1, Jalan Radin Bagus 6, Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Opening Hours: Thurs-Mon, 11am – 8pm, Tues-Wed, 11am – 10pm

Contact Number: +60127570152

Maniqure Nail Salon – Kota Kinabalu

Address: 4-1, Lorong Lintas Plaza 2, 88300 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia

Opening Hours: Fri-Mon, 9am – 6pm, Wed-Thurs, 9am – 8pm, Closed on Tuesdays

Contact Number: +60123470152

You can visit their website, Instagram, or contact them via email at maniquremy@gmail.com to learn more details.

Here’s to hoping we can make a reservation soon

Whether you’re a fan of Gong Cha or Xing Fu Tang, you can passionately spread your love for the brand by getting their respective nail art.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has halted our travel plans in Malaysia. So, we’ll just have to bookmark this place and hope that we’ll get to make an actual reservation in the upcoming months.

In the meantime, we hope our very own nail salons will come up with their own BBT-inspired nail art. We would love to get our mouthwatering BBT paired with attractive nail art.

