When a popular public spot becomes a Covid-19 cluster, a significant fall in the number of visitors there is often inevitable.

Bugis Junction, where a cluster has accumulated 246 linked cases as of 2 Sep, seems to be one such example.

According to The Straits Times (ST), business at Bugis Junction has been extremely poor after patrons stopped coming to avoid the cluster.

Since then, several shops have reportedly closed temporarily due to the low foot traffic.

Low foot traffic in Bugis Junction causes shops to close temporarily

The Covid-19 cluster at Bugis Junction has grown from just 20 on 24 Aug to 246 on Thursday (2 Sep). Due to this, many patrons have allegedly been avoiding the mall as they fear ongoing transmissions there.

Since then, several shops have seen their footfall plummet by around 90% in the past week, ST reported. This is in spite of the staff being quarantined and shops undergoing deep cleaning.

A store employee told ST that this has been the worst drop in patrons this year. Another staff from Otaku House meanwhile claimed that there have been no sales this week.

Even queues at popular food stalls were nowhere to be found, a food stall staff apparently shared.

Perhaps hoping to curb their losses, many shops have reportedly closed temporarily.

Deep cleaning & disinfection of Bugis Junction

A Bugis Junction spokesman told ST the mall has undergone deep cleaning and disinfection of all the toilets and common areas in the past week. Air-conditioning filters have also been replaced.

The mall’s management staff are closed to being fully vaccinated. Moreover, when the cluster broke out, MOH had made it compulsory for all tenants to undergo a swab test as precautionary measures.

In response to ST’s queries, the spokesman said the situation of the mall will be closely monitored. The management, shopowners, and staff will take any necessary safety measures.

BHG staff contributed to around 70 cases

ST found out the staff at BHG department store contributed to around 70 cases within the cluster. Since then, staff who were on duty when the cluster emerged at the BHG outlet have received quarantine orders (QO).

Current employees at the store are on rotation from the chain’s other outlets.

Like the rest of the mall, ST noted that there were hardly any customers at BHG. Brand promoters and staff were also spread out around with many stands left unattended.

Majority of the outlet’s original staff will return next week after they have finished serving their QO.

Safety ambassadors will be assigned to the outlet to ensure all patrons and staff abide by the rules. The store will also be sanitised at least 5 times a day, including any clothes which have been tried by customers.

MS News has reached out to Bugis Junction for comments on the above and will update the article accordingly when they reply.

Hope businesses will prosper again at Bugis Junction

Avoiding a location where a cluster has formed is normal, especially when people’s defensive instincts kick in.

But since the mall and its tenants are taking extra precautions, Bugis Junction is still largely safe for visitors.

Since we know how challenging this pandemic has been, let’s not allow fear to rule us and do our best to continue with our daily lives.

If that means going out and supporting local businesses, then it’s not such a bad idea at all.

