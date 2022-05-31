Bugis MRT To Have Emergency Preparedness Exercise On 6 Jun, Longer Travelling Times Expected

Emergency Preparedness Exercise To Be Held At Bugis MRT On 6 Jun

Heads up for commuters who are residing or working near the Bugis area.

Don’t be surprised if you are asked to enter a metal detector archway next Monday (6 Jun). The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be conducting a security screening from 10am to 4pm.

LTA has also advised all passengers to factor in “additional travelling time” during this period.

Emergency Preparedness Exercise at Bugis MRT station from 10am to 4pm

In a media release, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said SBS Transit and SMRT trains will be carrying out an Emergency Preparedness Exercise, which will take place on 6 Jun from 10am to 4pm at Bugis MRT Station.

During the exercise, commuters entering the station and heading to the East-West Line platform will be directed towards the fare gates near Exits B and C.

Commuters heading to the Downtown Line platform will be directed to the fare gates near Exits E and F.

LTA shared that some commuters may be asked to go through metal detector checks and will have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.

Security checks for those with bulky items may take longer.

All commuters need to have their masks throughout the security check.

As such, due to the exercise, commuters heading to Bugis MRT station during this period should expect longer travelling times.

Exercise aims to strengthen public security & build resilience

Frequent MRT users may have come across this exercise, since LTA has been regularly conducting it at MRT stations such as Serangoon, HarbourFront and Jurong East since Feb 2018.

If you are not familiar with it, an Emergency Preparedness Exercise aims to strengthen security in public places to build resilience against security threats, such as terror attacks.

It also serves to raise public awareness of the security threats Singapore faces, and let commuters familiarise themselves with how they should respond to the public transport network in the event of an emergency.

Plan your journey well

With the security screenings, passengers should expect longer travelling times since the exercise will need to be conducted thoroughly.

Hence, do remember to factor in additional time if you are commuting from Bugis MRT station.

We hope that the public can cooperate on 6 Jun and ensure that the exercise will run smoothly.

