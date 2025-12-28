Bus captain gets down to confront car driver blocking bus stop in Woodlands

Bus captain seen telling off car driver for failing to move forward in Woodlands

Frustrated at a car that was blocking a bus stop in Woodlands, a bus captain got down to tell the driver to move forward.

In footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the bus captain is seen gesturing irritatedly at the car driver.

Bus stuck in traffic, unable to enter bus bay

The clip, which had a time stamp of 2.55pm on 24 Dec, was recorded by a motorist who was between the bus and the grey Honda Shuttle.

It showed SMRT bus service 913M stuck behind the camcar, unable to filter into a bus bay along Woodlands Avenue 1.

As traffic inched forward, the bus attempted to filter left but could not.

Bus captain gets out to gesture at car driver

Unable to bear the obstruction any further, the bus captain got out of his seat and left the bus.

He then walked towards the Honda in front and gestured at its driver.

He impatiently swung his arm towards the road ahead, indicating that the driver should move forward.

He then pointed towards the bus stop, signalling that he would like to pull into it.

He concluded by raising his arm in a gesture that could be interpreted as “bodoh“, then returned to the bus.

The car soon moved forward, allowing the camcar to also move forward and the bus to finally pull into the bus bay.

Many netizens side with bus captain

Many of the netizens who commented on the video sided with the bus captain, saying the car driver was inconsiderate as bus captains are on a schedule and bus passengers were waiting to alight.

A number of them also criticised drivers who like to leave a large gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.

But one user pointed out that the bus captain could have been more patient and waited for the traffic lights to turn green instead.

Bus captain gestured so service could continue on schedule: SMRT

In response to queries from AsiaOne, SMRT Buses Deputy Managing Director Vincent Gay said the bus captain had sounded his horn to alert the car driver to move forward as there was space available.

This was so that the bus could enter the bus bay and let passengers alight, and the service could continue on schedule.

However, the car continued to block the bus stop, so he got off the bus and gestured for the driver to move forward.

Mr Gay urged road users to be “civic-minded” and exercise consideration for one another, in order for everyone to enjoy a “smooth and safe commute”.

SMRT has also reminded its bus captains to stay “calm and professional” at all times, he added.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information.

