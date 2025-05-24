Driver sent to hospital after bus crashes into 5 cars in Kranji, narrowly missing 6th car

Driver reportedly trapped in private bus after it crashes into 5 cars in Kranji

The driver of a private bus was sent to the hospital after crashing into five cars at an industrial building in Kranji.

The moment of impact was caught in footage posted on Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.

Bus crashes into tables & chairs outside dealership in Kranji

The clip was taken from another vehicle in the carpark as it approached car dealership One Drive Automobile.

The white bus suddenly appears in the frame, heading straight for a set of tables and chairs outside the dealership.

It slams into them without slowing down, stopping only after crashing.

Bus narrowly misses private-hire vehicle as it crashes in Kranji building

A 48-year-old private-hire driver named only as Mr Cai (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that he witnessed the incident as he was driving on the fourth floor of Carros Centre on Friday (23 May) afternoon.

He saw the bus travelling very fast in the carpark, failing to slow down even near the corner.

Fortunately, Mr Cai applied his brakes in time as the bus sped past him and hit several cars in succession.

Saying it was “scary” and the bus almost hit him, he added:

If I hadn’t stopped in time, I might have lost my life.

Bus & some cars damaged from crash

Photos that Mr Cai shared showed that the bus had crashed into the wall, shattering its windscreen.

A number of other cars were also damaged, with the bumper of a red Audi completely fallen off.

An employee working in the building said the cars that were hit all belonged to the car dealership.

However, a female employee of the dealership denied that the damaged cars belonged to the company, saying it suffered only minor losses. She declined to disclose more.

A few chairs outside the dealership were knocked over, but nobody was injured.

An employee working nearby said the dealership’s employees usually sit in these chairs, but they were not around at the time of the accident as they had gone for lunch.

Driver trapped in seat, rescued by SCDF

However, a person could be heard calling for help after the accident.

He was found to be the driver of the bus, who was trapped in his seat. Though he was conscious, he kept saying that he was tired and wanted to sleep, said a witness.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel rescued him by cutting the door open with a saw.

He seemed to be in pain after being rescued, said Mr Cai.

65-year-old bus driver sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an incident at about 12.30pm on 23 May.

It involved a bus and five cars, and took place at 60 Jalan Lam Huat — the address of Carros Centre, an automotive industrial complex.

A 65-year-old bus driver was sent to the hospital to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

