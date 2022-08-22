M’sian Bus Driver Dies In Accident En Route Home From S’pore, Investigations Ongoing

Malaysian Man Working In Singapore Dies On Way Home From Work

A Malaysian man working as a bus driver in Singapore was recently found dead in Johor, presumably on his way home from work.

Passers-by reportedly found his body lying next to his motorcycle at a roundabout.

Investigations into whether he died as the result of a hit-and-run collision are currently underway.

Bus driver was returning from late-night shift in Singapore

China Press has identified the victim as 46-year-old Hong Tianfa, a Malaysian who worked as a bus driver in Singapore.

The accident happened last Saturday (20 Aug) at a roundabout near Indahpura Industrial Park in Kulai, a town in Johor where he resided.

According to China Press, passers-by found Hong with his motorcycle lying next to him on the ground. By then, he had already passed away from serious injuries.

Kulai District police said that they believe Hong may have lost control at the roundabout, fallen, and hit his head, Oriental Daily News reports.

Authorities are currently looking into whether he had been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Bus driver was returning home from Singapore when he died

China Press reports that Hong lived in Bandar Putra Kulai with his mother, wife, and two young children.

He would commute between Singapore and Johor for work.

His family told the media that he had been travelling home from Singapore on his motorcycle when the accident occurred.

They have since claimed his body from the hospital mortuary to prepare for his funeral.

Bus driver’s death similar to 2019 incident

In 2019, another bus driver from Johor was found dead after being involved in a traffic accident.

The man was an SBS Transit driver who became the victim of a hit-and-run on the way to Singapore.

Back then, his wife had posted a plea on Facebook urging anyone with information to come forward.

Apart from his wife, the deceased also left behind a young daughter.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.