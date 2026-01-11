SBS Transit bus window broken by bus stop panel in Punggol, no injuries reported

SBS Transit bus window hits bus stop panel in Punggol while making turn to avoid car

An SBS Transit bus struck a panel from a bus stop roof in Punggol yesterday (10 Jan), breaking a window in the collision.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which allegedly occurred when the bus attempted to turn sharply to avoid a stationary car.

Bus clips bus stop roof while exiting bay

According to the Instagram page @sgfollowsall, the incident occurred at a bus stop near the Oasis LRT station in Punggol.

An eyewitness alleged that SBS Transit Bus Service 50 was at the bus stop with a Toyota Alphard parked directly in front of it, obstructing its path.

As the bus attempted to exit the bay, it reportedly made a tight right turn.

In the process, part of the bus stop roof panel was struck and dislodged, puncturing a window near the rear of the bus.

“Not sure why the panel was loose and could move so easily,” the eyewitness said, adding that the accident was not the bus driver’s fault.

Curious onlookers gawked at the scene, while a man exited the now stationary bus.

SBS Transit confirms no injuries, investigation underway

Mrs Grace Wu, an SBS Transit spokesperson, told MS News that the incident occurred on the afternoon of 10 Jan.

“No one on board the bus, including our Bus Captain, was injured. Meanwhile, we are looking into the cause of the incident,” she stated.

