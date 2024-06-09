Bus driver sent to hospital after 2 buses collide in Sembawang, another person suffers minor injuries

Tower Transit reportedly alerts bus captains to drive with care after buses collide in Sembawang

Days after a bus collision in Chinatown, another two buses have collided in Sembawang.

The latest accident resulted in a bus driver being sent to hospital.

One other person suffered minor injuries.

Photos show scene after buses collide in Sembawang

Photos of the bus accident in Sembawang were posted on Facebook by Singapore roads accident.com on Saturday (8 June) night.

They showed the aftermath of the crash, which involved a white bus and a green bus.

The front of the green bus was jammed up against the back of the white bus.

The location appeared to be a bus interchange as there were other buses and an MRT station in the background.

Both buses suffer damages after they collide in Sembawang

A close-up of the buses showed that the bus in front sustained damage to its rear, with one of its lights seemingly dislodged.

As for the bus behind, its door panels appeared to be bent out of shape.

At least two ambulances from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also at the scene.

One person sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at about 8.55pm on Saturday (8 June).

The location was 11A Sembawang Vista, the address of Sembawang Bus Interchange.

One person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF added.

Another individual suffered minor injuries and declined to be sent to hospital.

Tower Transit has alerted bus captains to drive with care

The two buses involved were operated by Tower Transit and the person sent to hospital was a bus driver, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

A Tower Transit spokesman told ST that it has issued an alert to its bus captains to “drive defensively and drive with care”, saying:

Our operations team is also walking the ground to take the safety reminder to each one of our bus captains.

Safety is of the greatest concern to the company, it added.

Bus driver was reportedly attempting to parallel park

Before the accident, one of the bus drivers had been attempting to parallel park, according to 8world News.

However, he ended up colliding with the other bus instead, 8world understands.

No passengers were on the buses during the accident.

MS News has reached out to Tower Transit for more information about the incident.

Fourth accident involving public bus in three days

This Sembawang accident was the fourth accident involving a public bus in four days.

On Wednesday (5 June), an 86-year-old female passenger was sent to hospital after two buses collided in Chinatown.

The next day, five people were sent to hospital after a double-decker bus and a trailer were involved in an accident at the junction of Ophir Road and Jalan Besar.

On Saturday (8 June) morning, 2 people were sent to hospital after a crash between a lorry and a double-decker bus on the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

