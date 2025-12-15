Businessman in M’sia hands out S$30 to each person who waves at him at beach

Businessman gives cash to people who wave at him at Malacca beach

Beachgoers at Klebang Beach in Malacca were left stunned after a man was spotted handing out RM100 (S$32) to anyone who waved at him.

A video of the unusual giveaway, posted on TikTok last week, has since gone viral, racking up more than 500,000 views.

Malaysian outlet Sinar Harian later identified the generous man as Datuk Salim Abdul Rahman, a businessman said to be a millionaire.

Businessman strolls beach with MP, gives out RM100 per person

In the video, Mr Datuk Salim is seen walking near food stalls at the beach. He is accompanied by several men, including Hulu Langat Member of Parliament Mohd Sany Hamzan.

“Wave and you’ll get RM100!” he says repeatedly, handing out the promised amount to anyone who does so.

As more people gather, Mr Mohd Sany is heard reminding the crowd not to take the money more than once, so others can also benefit.

Netizens split over public cash giveaway

Mr Datuk Salim’s spontaneous giveaway drew mixed reactions from netizens.

While some praised the businessman for sharing his wealth, others criticised him, saying he did not have to do charity in such a “showy manner”.

There were also netizens who speculated about the source of the businessman’s wealth and his motives for distributing money so openly.

