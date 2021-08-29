Cabbage Shiba Inu Plushie Available On Taobao From $7

Mums are loyal advocates of cabbages, and we can’t blame them since it’s a vital ingredient in homecooked meals to keep the fam nourished and healthy.

Someone came up with an ingenious idea to capture one’s love for the vegetable by designing a cute cabbage doggo.

Introducing the Cabbage Shiba Inu plushie on Taobao, with round puppy dog eyes and a tongue sticking out of its mouth.

Source

With this plush toy at the dinner table, we hope it’s encouragement enough for the kiddos to grab some greens for sufficient fibre.

Cabbage Shiba Inu plushie is chonky & cute

This Cabbage Shiba Inu combines our love for doggos and leafy green vegetables. Aunties say cabbage – or purple cabbage, specifically – can improve our vision; we believe that’s why this doggo has sparkling eyes.

Source

His face is wrapped with layers of cabbage leaves akin to those wrapped around our favourite Korean BBQ meat.

Source

Next time your kids and nieces hesitate to eat their veggies, bringing out this plushie may convince them otherwise.

And if that’s not enough, perhaps buying them in different sizes to look like a smol family would make eating veggies feel a joyful occasion.

Source

Like this girl, we’d love to boop the doggo’s nose all day for fun.

Source

When lying on its side, you’ll find that its cute green paws match its cabbage-themed design.

Source

Available in Taobao

The plushie is available in various sizes, starting from S$7.34 (35 yuan) on Taobao.

You can opt for the smol puppy-sized version or a much larger plushie.

Source

Cute doggo plush may make you love cabbages even more

This Cabbage Shiba Inu plushie may help foster an appreciation for nutritious vegetables, especially among the kiddos.

But the plush toy looks so cute that we believe every dog lover and foodie should add this to their bucket list.

Hopefully, having this by your side will remind you to maintain a nutritious diet every day.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Shopee.