Cabbage Shiba Inu Plushie Available On Taobao From $7
Mums are loyal advocates of cabbages, and we can’t blame them since it’s a vital ingredient in homecooked meals to keep the fam nourished and healthy.
Someone came up with an ingenious idea to capture one’s love for the vegetable by designing a cute cabbage doggo.
Introducing the Cabbage Shiba Inu plushie on Taobao, with round puppy dog eyes and a tongue sticking out of its mouth.
With this plush toy at the dinner table, we hope it’s encouragement enough for the kiddos to grab some greens for sufficient fibre.
Cabbage Shiba Inu plushie is chonky & cute
This Cabbage Shiba Inu combines our love for doggos and leafy green vegetables. Aunties say cabbage – or purple cabbage, specifically – can improve our vision; we believe that’s why this doggo has sparkling eyes.
His face is wrapped with layers of cabbage leaves akin to those wrapped around our favourite Korean BBQ meat.
Next time your kids and nieces hesitate to eat their veggies, bringing out this plushie may convince them otherwise.
And if that’s not enough, perhaps buying them in different sizes to look like a smol family would make eating veggies feel a joyful occasion.
Like this girl, we’d love to boop the doggo’s nose all day for fun.
When lying on its side, you’ll find that its cute green paws match its cabbage-themed design.
Available in Taobao
The plushie is available in various sizes, starting from S$7.34 (35 yuan) on Taobao.
You can opt for the smol puppy-sized version or a much larger plushie.
Cute doggo plush may make you love cabbages even more
This Cabbage Shiba Inu plushie may help foster an appreciation for nutritious vegetables, especially among the kiddos.
But the plush toy looks so cute that we believe every dog lover and foodie should add this to their bucket list.
Hopefully, having this by your side will remind you to maintain a nutritious diet every day.
Featured image adapted from Facebook and Shopee.