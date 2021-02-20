Japanese Company Supermarket Kakamu Designs Hyper-Realistic Cabbage Swaddle

Swaddle blankets keep newborns warm and comfortable in a snug wrap. While babies look undeniably adorable in them, parents can raise the cuteness level with a vegetable blanket.

Japanese media company Supermarket Kakamu has designed a hyper-realistic cabbage swaddle for babies.

If you want to combine your love for greens and your baby, here’s a potential product that lets you enjoy the best of both worlds.

Cabbage swaddle wraps baby up snugly

On Thursday (18 Feb), Supermarket Kakamu shared its design concept for a cabbage swaddle for newborns.

Keeping the baby warm under layers of cloth cabbage leaves, we can’t help but be reminded of the Korean BBQ or K-BBQ meat we often consume the same way.

For those who haven’t had their share and don’t know what we’re referring to, this picture might help:

Though of course a baby in a cabbage wrap doesn’t awaken our cravings, we can’t deny that it looks absolutely delightful.

Now it’ll make sense when you say that the baby’s so cute, you’d wanna bite its cheeks.

Company the brainchild behind hyper-realistic food products

The cabbage swaddle is only a design concept for now, but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen tempting, food-inspired products.

Supermarket Kakamu has famously come up with other creative ideas like these sturdy peanut earphones.

In 2019, they launched a fluffy toast bed that resembles a chunky slab of grilled bread.

For a good night’s sleep, you can add tomato and cucumber slices, or pepperoni pillows. Couples can even warm themselves up by sharing a cheese-coloured blanket.

Hope cabbage swaddle will become a real product

As much as eager mums out there may want to get their hands on a cabbage swaddle, it’s unfortunately only a design concept for now.

Supermarket Kakamu shares its quirky designs on social media first. Popular items are then released on their online store, so we’re hoping that this potential product could join the production line soon.

In the meantime, you can head to the company’s website or Twitter for food-inspired product designs and upcoming product launches.

Are you interested in getting this? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.