Cable theft disrupts MRT line in KL, full restoration expected to take up to 3 days

MRT Line in KL disrupted due to cable theft

Train services along the MRT Putrajaya Line in Kuala Lumpur were disrupted on Tuesday (3 March) following a cable theft near the Damansara Damai station.

Rapid Rail, the primary operator in the region, has confirmed that the incident was detected early that morning, causing service disruptions.

Full restoration may take up to 3 days

“The incident has resulted in service disruption and requires comprehensive repair works to ensure the system resumes safe and stable operations,” the rail operator said in a statement.

Full restoration of the service is expected to take up to three days.

Alternative train services and free shuttle buses are provided

To assist commuters during the disruption, Rapid Rail has arranged for alternative train services and free shuttle buses.

Passengers are encouraged to use other rail routes where possible.

The operator also urged commuters to comply with instructions issued by station staff to ensure smooth movement and safety.

Rapid KL will provide updates on service status via application

Rapid KL will continue to provide updates on the service status via its official social media channels and the MyRapid PULSE application throughout the disruption period.

Passengers are advised to stay informed of the latest developments.

