Cancer survivor goes on M’sia radio show to look for fellow patient she met as child

Cancer survivor looks for fellow patient she met when she was six years old

After years of fruitless search, a woman called in to a Malaysian radio show to look for a friend she met as a fellow cancer patient when she was six years old.

Her moving story was shared on Kool 101’s TikTok account on 28 July and has since gained 1.6 million views.

According to the caller, Ms Qurratu’Aini, she and a girl named Siti Noor Fatin binti Hamdan both received treatment at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital and the National University Medical Centre for several years.

However, she lost contact with Ms Siti when she was 15 years old.

Some friends succumbed to cancer

Ms Qurratu’Aini shared that she defeated cancer after taking a targeted drug that her doctor had called “her last hope of survival”.

However, she had also watched some of her friends pass away from the disease on beds next to hers at the hospital.

“My friends who fought cancer with me — Ibrahim, Yusof, they are all gone,” she lamented.

As such, she wanted to know if Ms Siti was able to overcome cancer.

“I am still looking for you. Are you still alive?” she wondered.

Searched for friend even during lockdown

Ms Qurratu’Aini shared that Ms Siti’s mother had been a nurse at one of the hospitals.

Through the years, she has searched for Ms Siti all over social media and had even asked the two hospitals for news about her, despite the pandemic lockdowns, but to no avail.

Many were moved by Ms Qurratu’Aini’s story and hoped she would soon reunite with her long-lost friend.

Meanwhile, one user, who claims to be Ms Siti’s sister, commented on the viral TikTok video, saying her sister had indeed survived.

She then asked for Ms Qurratu’Aini’s number so the two could reconnect.

