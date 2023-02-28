Admiralty Cantine Food Court Has S$3 Meals At All Stalls, Helps Customers Cope With Inflation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Admiralty Cantine Food Court Offers S$3 Meals At All Stalls

Lately, there have been a lot of stories about stalls charging exorbitant prices for usually affordable meals, often due to inflation.

On the other hand, Cantine Corner @ Admiralty Place, a food court by Kopitiam, is offering S$3 meals at all their stalls to help customers cope with the rising costs of living.

Furthermore, there is an additional 10% discount for FairPrice app users and seniors with Pioneer or Merdeka Generation cards.

On Monday (27 Feb), Cantine Corner @ Admiralty Place officially opened at Block 678A Woodlands Avenue 6.

Nestled in the heartlands of the north, Kopitiam shared that the new food court will provide affordable meals for both residents and workers alike.

This is to help customers cope with the rising cost of living.

Like all other Cantine outlets, the new food court has an array of halal stalls, including those offering traditional favourites such as Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang and Fitra Chicken Rice.

Besides that, diners can get more bang for their buck as each stall offers a S$3 Budget Meal option alongside other choices.

For example, customers can enjoy comfort foods such as chicken macaroni and bee hoon soup, all at a reasonable price.

Other budget meals include:

Banana prata

Fried bee hoon

Kimchi ramen

Mee siam

Tom yup soup with noodles

But what’s a meal without a beverage? Look no further, as The Kiosk by Kopitiam has S$1 Kopi O and Teh O to accompany your grub.

Furthermore, customers can look forward to ice-blended versions of all-time favourite drinks such as Kopi, Teh, and Milo at The Kiosk.

For avid breakfast eaters, fret not, as there’s also the Signature Breakfast Set which consists of traditional kaya toast.

Priced at S$2.20 for NTUC Union Members and S$2.80 for the public, the set is available every morning till 11am.

More discounts for FairPrice app users

Apart from that, there is a further 10% discount for customers on the FairPrice app, as well as seniors who flash their Pioneer or Merdeka Generation cards.

Do take note that this discount only applies to regular-priced food and drinks.

In addition, diners who pay with their FairPrice app can redeem their Linkpoints to offset their meals. No top-ups are required on the app as well.

If you happen to be in the area and are craving affordable meals, do drop by Cantine Corner @ Admiralty Place to patronise their stalls.

Here’s how to get there:



Cantine Corner @ Admiralty Place

Address: Block 678A Woodlands Avenue 6 #02-05 Singapore 731678

Opening hours: 7am – 10pm (Operating hours for individual stalls differ)

Nearest MRT station: Admiralty

Featured image courtesy of Brand Cellar.