Man Finds Huge Snake In Car Engine, M’sian Civil Defence Officers Help Remove It

Man In Malaysia Finds Huge Snake Snoozing On Car Engine

While drivers spend long hours behind the wheel, it’s not every day that we check on what’s underneath our car bonnets.

On Thursday (21 Apr), Twitter user @nrsyhni shared her uncle’s experience at a car workshop in Malaysia. Upon lifting the hood of the vehicle, he found a huge snake curled up on top of the engine.

Not long after, the Malaysian Civil Defence Department (JPAM) stepped in to remove the snake from the vehicle.

Uncle finds huge snake under car hood

In an interview with The Rakyat Post, Twitter user Sya mentioned that her uncle left his car parked at a roadside in Nilai, Malaysia.

The vehicle’s wheel sensor was apparently faulty and so he planned on bringing the car to a workshop the next day. However, it seemed like the car picked up an ‘extra passenger’ overnight.

The next morning, when the car arrived at the workshop, a giant snake was found sleeping on the warm engine.

The photogenic creature apparently woke up and hissed, much to the surprise of the unsuspecting employees.

Some netizens have reportedly confirmed that the snake is a reticulated python — they’re known to crave warm and well-hidden nooks.

Civil defence officers remove snake from engine

Malaysian Civil Defence officers were later called in to remove the snake.

However, it seems the stubborn snake liked the warm space and refused to budge.

Four officers tried to pull the snake from below the vehicle but the creature insisted on holding on for as long as possible.

update: the struggle is real pic.twitter.com/bVTijr3enn — sya (@nrsyhni) April 21, 2022

The rescuers persisted with their efforts and the snake eventually slithered away from the engine, much like a kid who refused to budge when playtime is over.

jangan lupa check engine kereta okay 👀 pic.twitter.com/EdJMQ9QSyG — sya (@nrsyhni) April 21, 2022

An hour later, the officers managed to get the creature out of the vehicle and move it to another location.

Lepas hampir sejam baru dapat keluar. Kereta baru turun dari towing, bukak hood nampak dia tidur atas enjin 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kK7YjBWVsi — Arif (@Arif_akml) April 21, 2022

Hope the snake finds a safer sleeping spot

Kudos to the brave rescuers who somehow ‘removed’ the snake after an hour-long struggle.

We hope the snake will be returned to the wild and will find a more appropriate sleeping spot where it’ll not be disturbed.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.