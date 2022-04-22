Man Finds Huge Snake In Car Engine, M’sian Civil Defence Officers Help Remove It

Featured Social Viral

Took an hour for snake to get out.

By - 22 Apr 2022, 1:00 pm

Man In Malaysia Finds Huge Snake Snoozing On Car Engine

While drivers spend long hours behind the wheel, it’s not every day that we check on what’s underneath our car bonnets.

On Thursday (21 Apr), Twitter user @nrsyhni shared her uncle’s experience at a car workshop in Malaysia. Upon lifting the hood of the vehicle, he found a huge snake curled up on top of the engine.

Source: Twitter

Not long after, the Malaysian Civil Defence Department (JPAM) stepped in to remove the snake from the vehicle.

Uncle finds huge snake under car hood

In an interview with The Rakyat Post, Twitter user Sya mentioned that her uncle left his car parked at a roadside in Nilai, Malaysia.

The vehicle’s wheel sensor was apparently faulty and so he planned on bringing the car to a workshop the next day. However, it seemed like the car picked up an ‘extra passenger’ overnight.

The next morning, when the car arrived at the workshop, a giant snake was found sleeping on the warm engine.

huge snake

Source: Twitter

The photogenic creature apparently woke up and hissed, much to the surprise of the unsuspecting employees.

huge snake 1

Source: Twitter

Some netizens have reportedly confirmed that the snake is a reticulated python — they’re known to crave warm and well-hidden nooks.

Civil defence officers remove snake from engine

Malaysian Civil Defence officers were later called in to remove the snake.

However, it seems the stubborn snake liked the warm space and refused to budge.

Source: Twitter

Four officers tried to pull the snake from below the vehicle but the creature insisted on holding on for as long as possible.

The rescuers persisted with their efforts and the snake eventually slithered away from the engine, much like a kid who refused to budge when playtime is over.

An hour later, the officers managed to get the creature out of the vehicle and move it to another location.

Hope the snake finds a safer sleeping spot

Kudos to the brave rescuers who somehow ‘removed’ the snake after an hour-long struggle.

We hope the snake will be returned to the wild and will find a more appropriate sleeping spot where it’ll not be disturbed.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter

  • More From Author
  • More From Author