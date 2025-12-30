Female driver sent to hospital after car flips over in Katong, she’s assisting police investigations

Netizens wonder how car can flip over in Katong residential area

A female driver was sent to the hospital after her car flipped over in Katong on Monday (29 Dec).

Photos posted on Facebook showed the car resting on its hood in the middle of the residential road.

Traffic Police arrive after car flips over in Katong

The car’s bonnet was almost completely wrecked, with its bumper totally dislodged and debris strewn across the road.

One of its doors was open, indicating that the occupants could have exited by that way.

Another photo shared by Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook showed that a door on the other side had also been opened.

A Traffic Police officer had also arrived at the scene.

Netizens wonder how driver managed to overturn car

The netizen who posted one of the photos wondered how the driver managed to flip over her car along Meyer Road, a two-way, single-lane road populated by condos and landed properties.

The car was identified as either an Audi Q4 or Audi A3, which led one user to marvel at how the driver achieved the “feat” of overturning it, given its good brakes and steering.

Many commenters speculated that the driver was speeding, which should not be the case along such residential roads.

Female driver sent to hospital

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 10.15am on 29 Dec.

It took place at the junction of Margate Road and Meyer Road.

The car involved was believed to have self-skidded.

Its driver, a 29-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, conveyed her to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

She is also assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 2 suffer minor injuries after car flips on its side near Bedok North HDB block

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lim Cher Yew via SG 🇸🇬 WALAO EH! on Facebook.