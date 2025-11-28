2 suffer minor injuries after car flips on its side near Bedok North HDB block

Car driver assisting with police investigations in accident at Bedok North

Two people suffered minor injuries after a car flipped onto its side near an HDB block in Bedok North.

A photo posted on Threads showed the car lying on its left side next to Block 514.

It appeared to have fallen onto the grass verge between the road and a flight of steps.

Elderly couple were inside car, says witness

In the image, several bystanders surrounded the car, whose boot was open.

One of them was reaching into the boot, possibly attempting to assist the car occupants.

The netizen who shared the photo said the incident took place at 11am on Thursday (27 Nov).

He offered his help to the car’s occupants, which included an elderly couple, but they all managed to climb out, he added.

2 with minor injuries declined to be sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11am on 27 Nov.

A car was believed to have self-skidded along Bedok North Avenue 2, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 11.05am, told MS News that the accident occurred at Block 514 Bedok North Avenue 2.

SCDF assessed two persons for minor injuries, but both of them declined to be sent to the hospital.

The car was driven by a 23-year-old man, who is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Other cases of cars flipping over

In August, a car flipped upside down next to the East Coast Parkway (ECP), resulting in one person suffering minor injuries.

This came after a car overturned in Serangoon in February, knocking down a light pole with it.

Another similar case took place in January when a taxi turned turtle near the Marina Bay Sands.

In all three cases, the cars were believed to have self-skidded, said the police.

Featured image adapted from alvin_nld on Threads.