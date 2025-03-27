Car crashes into lottery shop in M’sia, punters rush to bet on car plate number & it sells out within 2 hours

Car crashes into lottery shop in Malaysia, punters bet on car plate number until sells out

A woman in Malaysia accidentally rammed her car into a lottery shop, crashing through the store’s metal grille on Wednesday (26 March).

She had allegedly mistaken the accelerator for the brake while trying to park, sending her vehicle straight into the storefront.

Instead of being shocked, eager punters quickly seized the moment — scrambling to place bets on the car’s plate number, which sold out in just two hours.

Unfortunately, the car plate number did not end up winning any spots on the lottery that day.

Woman crashes into shop after failed parking attempt

According to China Press, the accident occurred outside a lottery outlet at Taman Desa Damai in Bukit Mertajam at 11.10am.

The car’s bonnet was completely crumpled from the impact, while two sections of the shop’s metal grille, along with potted plants, were left strewn across the pavement.

Eyewitnesses noted that the spot where the car crashed was a popular waiting area for customers who had just placed their bets.

Miraculously, no one was injured. The woman’s daughter later arranged for the damaged vehicle to be towed to a nearby workshop.

Car plate number becomes hottest pick

After the crash, a group of passers-by quickly gathered around the wrecked car — not to assess the damage, but to take note of its license plate number.

The number “1166” quickly became a hot favourite, triggering a betting spree that maxed out the quota within two hours.

A lottery shop employee revealed that even customers who rushed to other outlets to place their bets were turned away due to overwhelming demand.

Meanwhile, staff cleaned up the mess, clearing broken flower pots, a toppled mailbox, and shattered chairs.

Once the mess was dealt with, the lottery store resumed business as usual, allowing customers to continue placing bets.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News Malaysia on Facebook and China Press.