These Tsum Tsum, Sanrio & Doraemon Mantous Will Melt Your Heart

Mantous are drool-worthy puffs of happiness that can instantly quell our food cravings. We’ve gotten used to binging on these steamed buns, but what if they got a revamp?

Local baker (@mantou_stories) makes mantous which feature Tsum Tsum, Doraemon, and Sanrio characters. These irresistible treats look pretty sinful, so you’ll likely have to abandon your diet plans.

Let’s take a look at this baker’s eye-catching creations.

Steamed buns with smol & chubby Disney characters

Disney enthusiasts who have fallen in love with Tsum Tsum characters will adore these designs featuring our friends from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Both young and old Singaporeans are familiar with classic Disney characters, so these will make perfect snacks for guests. Due to the cuteness overload, they’ll probably resist eating these for as long as possible.

Rather than splurging on a fancy cake to delight your kids, try this Tsum Tsum ‘cake’ instead. This Hunny Pot & Tsum Tsum stuffed mantou will easily impress your children and their friends.

Doraemon & Sanrio characters look extra kawaii as mantous

This talented baker’s charming creations also include beloved Doraemon and Sanrio characters that look like pillows of joy.

Meat lovers can easily relate to these chibi Doraemon mantous who seem to be holding a long sausage.

Besides being a sausage lover, it seems Doraemon can also store full-sized pizzas in his pocket. He prefers to eat with BFFs like Sanrio, My Melody, and Pompompurin, a scene which instantly warms our hearts.

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Hence, mums who want to ensure that the entire family starts the day off right can serve pull-apart Sanrio mantous for breakfast.

Baker teaches how to make cartoon mantous

For those who want to learn what it takes to recreate these at home, you’ll be happy to know that @mantou_stories offers baking classes too.

Check out the baker’s Instagram or Facebook page to tune in to upcoming sessions. You can also send a DM for any inquiries.

Create your own fluffy cartoon mantous

We don’t know about you, but these fluffy cartoon mantous make us look forward to snack time.

If you want to bake these for yourself, then tune in to the upcoming online classes. You can even invite your aunties and mums to boost your chances of success.

Are you interested in baking this Tsum Tsum mantous? Let us know in the comments.

