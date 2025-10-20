Dismembered cat found on staircase landing in Ayer Rajah Crescent office building, NParks investigating

Top half of cat discovered in Ayer Rajah Crescent with no blood seen

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

On 14 Oct, an office worker found a dismembered cat on a staircase landing in his office building.

The 36-year-old engineer named Bob told AsiaOne that he stumbled upon the carcass at about 12 noon after leaving his office at JTC LaunchPad @ One-North in Ayer Rajah Crescent.

Cat found ‘cleanly sliced’ in Ayer Rajah

While heading out for lunch, Bob was taking the stairwell down from the third floor when he noticed an “unfamiliar object”, he recalled, adding:

As I got closer, I realised it was a severed top half of a cat.

He noted that the carcass looked “cleanly sliced” and there was no blood to be seen.

“It was quite shocking and scary,” he said.

He called the police, who arrived after about 20 minutes.

The police confirmed that they received a report regarding the incident and have handed over the case to the Animal and Veterinary Services (AVS).

Stairwell in Ayer Rajah were cat was found was seldom used

Bob said the stairwell where he discovered the dismembered cat was seldom used, as it is located at the far end of the building.

He would use the stairwell during lunch on most days as it is easier to exit, he added.

Since that incident, however, he does not use that stairwell anymore.

Cat Welfare Society appeals for information

After receiving a report regarding the incident, non-profit organisation Cat Welfare Society said in a Facebook post on 15 Oct that it was “deeply concerned” by the incident.

The cat was found dead “under suspicious and unusual circumstances”, it added, calling for anyone with information to come forward.

It has also contacted the AVS and JTC Corporation to assist in the investigation.

CWS told Shin Min Daily News in response to queries that it has contacted AVS to discuss how it can assist with posting flyers throughout JTC to appeal to the public for information.

At the same time, it hopes that those with information will come forward and that those working in the area will be more vigilant.

Carcass undergoing post-mortem