Cat’s ‘Moustache’ Looks Like Dark Soy Sauce Stains

Watching kids eat Hainanese chicken rice will melt your heart, especially if they end up with a moustache caused by dark soy sauce.

However, one cute feline takes this a step further with a seemingly permanent addition — small spots of black fur over his mouth.

Meet Kogoro, a cat from China whose smol moustache looks like 2 huge droplets of dark soy sauce from chicken rice.

His name seems to be inspired by Kogoro Mori’s character from the Japanese anime and manga series Detective Conan, who has a similar style of facial hair.

Cat lovers will absolutely gush over his plump cheeks and big round eyes that make him look cuter than ever.

Cat has a symmetrical moustache

Sauce stains around our mouths are always a mess.

Yet, it seems Kogoro’s smol moustache looks like 2 perfectly symmetrical spots.

The Napoleon Munchkin short-legged cat seems to be a hybrid mix of Persian and Munchkin cat breeds.

Cat loves to dress up

Due to his unique facial features, Kogoro can easily impress cat lovers while dressed up in various outfits and hairstyles.

Even if he is a male kitty, he looks just as adorable with a bow and Mickey Mouse ears over his head.

In the cold winter months, he dons a chic winter hat that complements his monochrome fur.

Occasionally, he likes to fool around with cute poses that can make you go “awww”.

A natural-born cat model

Kogoro seems to be a natural-born model that can pull off any outfit.

To see more of his heartwarming photos, check out his Xiaohongshu account (@小五郎肉包包).

His moustache rivals every kiddo’s innocent face when it has a bit of soy sauce. So whenever you feel tired after surviving another gruelling WFH day, perhaps browsing his adorable pictures will cheer you up.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.