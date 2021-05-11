CCK Cemetery Has New ‘Garden Of Peace’ For Families To Scatter Ashes

With life, comes death. It’s an inevitable process in this phenomenon we call life. Experiencing the grief of losing a loved one may be a familiar feeling to many of us.

There’s no way to quantify one’s pain when it comes to the death of a beloved. However, we can take comfort in the ways we pay tributes to them.

A ‘Garden of Peace’, a serene venue in Choa Chu Kang where families and friends can scatter the ashes of their loved ones, will be opening on Monday (17 May).

Catered to all faiths, it’ll provide a peaceful spot for friends and family to bid goodbye to loved ones who have passed.

CCK ‘Garden of Peace’ a secular facility for all faiths

In a press release on Tuesday (11 May), the National Environment Agency (NEA) stated that the garden will be opened to all faiths.

The decision was made after talks with various religious groups, the funerary industry, and other stakeholder groups.

Photo courtesy of NEA

While the facility adopts an open garden concept, families will still have adequate privacy during the intimate ash-scattering process.

The walkways have been designed specifically to give families privacy, with separate ash scattering lanes for each group.



Photo courtesy of NEA

The thoughtful landscaping work provides for a peaceful environment for families to say their final goodbyes.

In addition, the lanes have been designed with the intention of allowing for the ashes to seep into the soil naturally.

Guidelines for spreading of ashes at ‘Garden of Peace’

For those who want to honour their loved ones using this method, here’s what you need to know:

It cost $320 inclusive of GST

Religious ceremonies or rites, such as the burning of joss sticks, food offerings, playing of instruments or music, will not be permitted within the garden

Apply via NEA’s ePortal here

Photo courtesy of NEA

Or, scan this QR code for an instructional video.

Alternatively, you can contact them at 6225 5632 or visit NEA’s site here for more information.

You can find the Garden Of Peace within CCK Cemetery. Here’s how to get there:



Garden Of Peace @ Choa Chu Kang Cemetery

Address: Choa Chu Kang Road

Opening hours: 9am – 5pm daily (except on days closed for maintenance)

Nearest MRT: Pioneer Station

A tranquil way to say goodbye

Although saying goodbye is never easy, many have sought comfort in spreading their loved ones’ ashes — to know that they’re finally liberated from life’s sufferings.

It holds a symbolic meaning of letting go and may help in the grieving process.

Knowing that there’s now a dedicated space for this gives us solace, as we can finally bid goodbye to our loved ones with peace of mind.

Featured image adapted from NEA.