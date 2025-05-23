TikToker uses CDC vouchers to buy iPhone 15, netizens slam her usage on ‘luxury’ goods

TikToker uses CDC vouchers to buy iPhone 15 from Yishun shop

Since the latest tranche of CDC vouchers was released earlier this month, many Singaporeans have found innovative ways to make use of them.

One user even took to TikTok to share how she bought her iPhone 15 Pro Max at a reduced price using her CDC vouchers.

The seemingly straightforward video has since garnered over 150,000 views at the time of writing.

Bought iPhone 15 Pro Max from Mister Mobile outlet in Yishun

In her video, the OP, Joy, explained that she bought the device from Mister Mobile — a mobile phone store with outlets in multiple heartland areas.

In the comments of her video, the 32-year-old revealed that she got her device from the Yishun outlet.

Despite initial scepticism, she was eventually swayed by the device’s significantly lower price tag as compared to the latest iPhone 16.

Device was brand new

According to Joy, she bought the 1TB version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max for S$1,788.

She shared that a store employee had assured her that the phone had never been activated — this eventually made her “comfortable enough to purchase”.

Although the store offered second-hand devices for “much cheaper”, Joy preferred “something new”, and did not mind paying extra.

Used CDC vouchers to offset phone’s cost

Joy explained that CDC vouchers were allowed at Mister Mobile as it qualifies as a “neighbourhood store”.

“I managed to use the CDC vouchers to buy this phone, so it saved me a couple of hundred dollars,” Joy said in the video. “I thought I got a really good deal,”

She told MS News she was “surprised” that the vouchers could be used for such a purchase.

Joy said that although she is not a Singaporean, she received the CDC vouchers from her husband.

By combining leftover vouchers with those from the latest tranche, she managed to offset S$290 from the total bill.

Netizens slam OP’s usage, others say why not?

The post quickly went viral, with netizens expressing mixed feedback on the usage.

One TikTok user slammed Joy for using the CDC vouchers on “luxury” goods, claiming they were originally meant to cushion the blow of inflation.

However, not everyone was opposed to the idea. One user pointed out that individuals should be allowed to use their vouchers to buy whatever they want.

Another commenter, who also used their CDC vouchers to buy an iPhone, advised Joy to “gatekeep” the ‘hack’.

