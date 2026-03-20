UK rapper Central Cee packs Hari Raya food rations for elderly in Tampines ahead of S’pore concert

Rapper Central Cee packs Hari Raya food rations at Jamiyah Home for the Aged before Singapore concert

British rapper Central Cee made a surprise visit to Jamiyah Home for the Aged in Tampines, where he spent time volunteering ahead of his Singapore concert.

Before performing at Pasir Panjang Power Station on Wednesday (18 March), the 27-year-old, whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, helped to pack Hari Raya food rations for residents.

The home provides care for elderly individuals, including those who are frail and destitute.

Jamiyah Singapore later shared highlights of the visit on Instagram, thanking him for the “meaningful visit”.

Central Cee volunteers at Jamiyah Singapore

Images from the post showed the rapper, who recently converted to Islam and is also known as Aqeel, helping to pack food parcels and engaging with residents.

He also interacted with volunteers and signed autographs.

Jamiyah Singapore expressed their appreciation, noting that it was an honour to host him.

“Before heading off to his sold-out concert, he spent time with our residents and even rolled up his sleeves to help pack Hari Raya food rations,” they wrote, adding that the visit left many feeling “a little starstruck”.

British High Commissioner present during visit

Nikesh Mehta, the British High Commissioner to Singapore, was also present.

In an Instagram post, he described the visit as a “privilege” and shared that Central Cee had committed to wearing a limited-edition United Kingdom-Singapore pin from the High Commission during his concert.

Jamiyah Singapore emphasised that the visit was “not to perform, but to give back”.

Residents present token of appreciation

To mark the occasion, residents presented Central Cee with a piece of batik artwork as a token of appreciation.

The handcrafted gift was intended as a keepsake to commemorate his visit.

Jamiyah Singapore also thanked the British High Commission Singapore for facilitating the initiative.

Also Read: Muslim content creator spotlights volunteers behind nightly Ramadan prayer hall at Pasir Ris HDB void deck

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Featured image adapted from @jamiyahsg on Instagram.