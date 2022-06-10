Changi Airport T4 To Reopen In Sep As More Flights Depart & Arrive In S’pore

Changi Airport T4 Reopening In Sep 2022

Lately, there have been huge crowds lining up at the ICA Building to renew or apply for passports, hoping to jet overseas after a long two-year wait.

To keep up with the overwhelming demand for travel, Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced that Terminal 4 (T4) will be reopening in September. This is so the airport can support the full recovery of pre-pandemic passenger traffic in the coming months.

Additionally, CAG said they will also resume departure operations in Terminal 2 (T2) come Oct 2022. Travellers can also expect to see brand new stores in the building.

Changi Airport T4 reopening in Sep

On Friday (10 Jun), CAG issued a press release announcing the reopening of T4 in Sep 2022.

The terminal, which will handle both departure and arrival flights, will help expand Changi Airport’s operating capacity, enabling it to manage passenger levels during the upcoming winter season from 30 Oct.

CAG shared that since the relaxing of travel restrictions on 1 Apr, passenger traffic has made a significant recovery, reaching 48% of pre-pandemic levels in the first week of June.

As a result, airlines have also requested to launch more flights.

To prepare for the reopening, CAG said they are working with airlines, airport partners, and potential tenants.

As they need time to sign new leases with concessionaires, there may only be a small number of retail and F&B outlets and F&B at T4 when it reopens.

Airlines that previously operated at T4 are expected to return to the same terminal when it reopens. CAG will announce more details in due course.

T2 resuming departure operations in Oct

Also making a comeback are departure operations in T2’s southern wing in October. Arrival operations in the terminal commenced on 29 May this year.

Travellers can look forward to brand new stores in the T2 arrival hall. This includes The Shilla Duty Free, which has beauty products, and Lotte Duty Free, which carries wines and spirits.

They are set to open in August and September respectively, while a cluster of up to four F&B concepts will launch in October.

Expansion and upgrading works in the northern wing are still underway at the moment.

Changi Airport actively searching for manpower to cope with the demand

Mr Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer of CAG, said the growing demand for travel has given them “great encouragement” to prepare Changi Airport for the full recovery of passenger volume back to pre-pandemic levels.

He added that the additional capacity offered by T2 and T4 will put the airport in “a good position to capture this recovery” and “support the business and operational needs of airlines”.

Changi Airport has also been actively recruiting more manpower to fill various work positions.

Relieved to see travel industry slowly recovering

Now that things are gradually returning to the way they were before Covid-19, more and more Singaporeans are starting to plan holidays again.

It’s heartening to know that the travel industry is recovering well and that CAG is doing its best to meet the demand.

We hope the reopening process goes smoothly and we cannot wait to step foot inside the terminals again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group.