Changi Festive Village Has Glamping Tents With Runway Views At Terminal 4

With the festive season soon upon us, people of all ages are starting to plan for the year-end holidays.

While some hope to take advantage of VTLs to travel, not everyone might be comfortable doing so. After all, the dark clouds of the pandemic are still looming over us.

Thankfully, the folks at Changi Airport have spruced up Terminal 4 (T4) so visitors can go on a ‘holiday’ without having to travel overseas.

Besides glamping at T4, dinosaur go-karts and a gorgeous 16-metre tall Christmas tree at Jewel, here’s a sneak preview of what to expect if you’re planning a trip down.

T4 glamping with views of the plane’s runway

Those who ‘glamped’ at Jewel Changi Airport last year will be thrilled to know that our airport will open its doors once more to host campers.

This time, you’ll get to camp overnight at the T4 transit area lined with lush fig trees.

Glampers will be treated to an amazing view of the plane’s runway from their spacious pods, which are set up along the boarding gates.

The transparent glass panels, coupled with the East-facing tents, also offer early-risers a great chance at catching the sunrise.

As for breakfast, besides packet Milo, an Old Chang Kee curry puff shaped like a dinosaur will be an adorable snack to kickstart your morning.

Free archery & movie screenings for glampers

Of course, we’d expect that guests would want to venture beyond the tents to explore the premises more. Try your hand at table tennis, darts, and even archery at no extra cost.

Arcade-lovers can also challenge each other to intense rounds of button-mashing over at retro game booths set up just for glampers.

We spotted an LED wall for movie screenings, customised to the age range of their audiences.

As for private movie screenings, you can use your free movie credits to watch flicks from the comfort of your own tents.

Race around in dinosaur-themed go-karts

Thrill-seekers should def swing by the DinoKart 20 booth to race around in dinosaur-themed go-karts. Expect to swerve by the all-too-familiar check-in counters all decked out in neon blue lights.

We hear there’s also a Dino Carnival event which features lip-smacking fast food such as Singapore’s longest handmade fries by Big Big Fries and foot-long hot dogs from Jumbadog.

After a scrumptious meal, indulge in some retail therapy by heading over to the unique craft shops set up along the Departure Hall.

T3’s Brachiosaurus exhibit

If you aren’t planning to spend the night, but are keen on having the full ‘tourist’ experience, head over to Terminal 3 to conquer the icy snow terrain.

Look out for close encounters with towering prehistoric creatures at Dino Blitz which feature 2 larger-than-life moving Brachiosaurus measuring up to 12 metres in length.

Jewel’s massive 12-metre Christmas tree

We’ve also gotta give special mention to Jewel Changi Airport which has a massive 16-metre-tall Christmas tree installation.

Though real snow is scarce during Singapore’s 22°C winter, try your luck at catching ‘snowflakes’ at the Shiseido Festive Village exhibit.

A trip via VTLs to Hokkaido or Paris may be well beyond your budget atm, but you can still get your money shot for the ‘gram at installations paying homage to the Eiffel Tower, or an iconic onsen.

Rain Vortex light show reminiscent of Northern Lights

A festive edition of the light show at the Rain Vortex, reminiscent of the Northern Lights will also be a great way to round out a night’s visit.

To rep the 4 seasons, even Changi’s Park Connector is all decked out in luminescent lavender trees, and rows of red and yellow tulips.

With over 10,000 blooms of illuminated tulips, sunflowers & dandelions lining the way, it’ll be almost like travelling to Holland for real.

Dino Carnival games for the kiddos

Kiddos and kidults can look forward to indulging in carnival games like Dino Dig and this mega-sized – surprisingly challenging – ice fishing game.

Bouncy castles with brightly coloured pterodactyls perched at the entrance – aka the Dino Bounce exhibit – is an area that’s bound to be a hit with the children.

Families who’re planning to bring the young’uns should note that tickets for these activities are sold separately and must be booked in advance.

Changi Festive Village is open till 2 Jan 2022

With so many fun activities under one roof, the Changi Festive Village is definitely on our list of places to jio our friends for 5-pax social gatherings.

If you’re sold on the glamping experience, here’s what to expect.

Each tent which accommodates 4 guests comes with:

1 x Queen-sized air bed

1 x Bedside table

1 x Small coffee table with cushions

1 x Blanket & pillows

Charging points

Bottled water

Shower facilities are available within T4’s transit area. To prevent crowding, time slots will be allocated to glampers once they check-in. Check-ins begin after 3pm and checkouts commence at 11am the following day.

Prices start from $360/night but differ depending on the days of the week.

Mon-Wed: $360/night

Thurs-Sun: $390/night

Public Holidays & Eve of PHs*: $420/night

*24-25 & 31 Dec 2021 and 1 Jan 2022.

The experience will be available from 3 Dec 2021 to 2 Jan 2022, and you can book tickets via Changi Airport Group’s website here.

Since slots for the glamping experience are limited, visitors are advised to make plans early in order to secure a spot.

Star in your own ‘The Terminal’ movie at Changi Festive Village

With glamping pods available, you can spend the night at our beloved airport and be the star of your own The Terminal movie.

All images by MS News.